Council to consider plans for 190 homes on Suffolk farmland

The proposed site for 190 homes off Harrisons Lane in Halesworth Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Google Maps

An application to build 190 new homes in Halesworth will be considered by councillors at an extraordinary meeting next week.

Halesworth could be in line for nearly 200 new homes if plans to develop farmland are approved on Monday.

It comes after an outline application was submitted to Waveney District Council at the beginning of December, proposing to develop arable land off Harrisons Lane.

The site lies next to emerging proposals for a health campus between Harrisons Lane, Norwich Road and Loam Pit Lane.

While the final mix of homes has yet to be decided, it is anticipated that a mix of two and three bed homes will be available for first-time buyers, downsizers and young families, with 30% allocated for affordable housing.

A traffic assessment as part of the application anticipated an average of two vehicle movements every minute during the morning and evening peak periods.

It added: “The increase in vehicle movements as a result of the development proposals would have no discernible effect on the operation of the wider highway network.

“All junctions are shown to be operating within capacity and with minimal queues and delays for the full development scenario.”

Meanwhile an archaeological assessment found that a settlement is unlike to be present on site – but it would be “prudent” to undertake further investigations to examine the “full range of anomalies recorded during the magnetometer survey”.

The ecology report, heritage statement and contaminated land, flood risk and transport assessments also found no significant fault with the development plans.

If outline permission is approved, the developers would then need to return with detailed proposals for final approval.

A spokesman from Halesworth Town Council said the application would be considered at its planning committee before it submitted its comments during the consultation.

In the application, Brown & Co., agents on behalf of developer Richborough Estates, said: “The proposed development would be beneficial in helping to increase the supply of housing land and assisting in the further provision of both market and affordable housing.

“In doing so, the proposal would support both the social and economic objectives of sustainability by providing housing to meet local need and by ensuring land is available to support growth.

“The land is well-related to the existing built up area of the town and could be developed without causing significant harm to its rural setting.

“Halesworth is considered to provide a sustainable location for development of the scale envisaged given the range of services and transport options available locally.

“The scheme would also deliver significant benefits though the provision of additional market and affordable housing as well as green infrastructure.”