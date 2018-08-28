25 bungalows could be built in north of Norfolk town

A Norfolk town could see 25 new bungalows built on an agricultural field if plans are approved by the district council.

An application from Hardy Developments, a company based in Southend, was submitted to Breckland District Council last week for the development off Sharman Avenue in Watton.

The plans include ten affordable bungalows, 40pc of the total development, of which five will be one bedroom, four two bedroom, and one three bedroom house.

The rest of the development will mostly include three bedroom bungalows with 11 detailed in the plans, with two two bedroom houses and two four or more bedroom houses.

The application is for outline planning permission, meaning detailed designs of the houses and the development do not need to be provided before the approval of the outline plans.

In the design and access statement provided to the council by the developers, Hardy Developments claim the development would not have a “unacceptable intrustion” into the countryside, despite being outside of the existing settlement boundary.

They add: “Local services and facilities are accessible and the development would make an important contribution to the supply of housing, including affordable housing.

“Whilst some loss of openness would result, the development would not have a significantly harmful to the character and appearance of the area.”

The statement also claims there would be no major impact on the residential roads which already exist due to additional traffic.

The developers state: “Access to the proposed development would be gained via existing residential estate roads.

“These roads are of a good standard, meet relevant standards and are considered suitable in highway terms to cater for the additional traffic likely to be generated by the proposal.

“As noted previously, the development would also be within easy walking and cycling distances of local services.”

They add: “The proposal would make a significant contribution to the supply of housing in the area, including affordable housing, and the construction of the development would have some short-term economic benefits.

“New residents would provide economic support for existing shops and facilities and contribute to the vitality of the local community.”