Search

Advanced search

25 bungalows could be built in north of Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 12:00 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:00 13 December 2018

New homes could be built in the north of Watton off Sharman Avenue if plans are approved by Breckland District Council. Picture: Google

New homes could be built in the north of Watton off Sharman Avenue if plans are approved by Breckland District Council. Picture: Google

Archant

A Norfolk town could see 25 new bungalows built on an agricultural field if plans are approved by the district council.

An application from Hardy Developments, a company based in Southend, was submitted to Breckland District Council last week for the development off Sharman Avenue in Watton.

The plans include ten affordable bungalows, 40pc of the total development, of which five will be one bedroom, four two bedroom, and one three bedroom house.

The rest of the development will mostly include three bedroom bungalows with 11 detailed in the plans, with two two bedroom houses and two four or more bedroom houses.

The application is for outline planning permission, meaning detailed designs of the houses and the development do not need to be provided before the approval of the outline plans.

In the design and access statement provided to the council by the developers, Hardy Developments claim the development would not have a “unacceptable intrustion” into the countryside, despite being outside of the existing settlement boundary.

They add: “Local services and facilities are accessible and the development would make an important contribution to the supply of housing, including affordable housing.

“Whilst some loss of openness would result, the development would not have a significantly harmful to the character and appearance of the area.”

The statement also claims there would be no major impact on the residential roads which already exist due to additional traffic.

The developers state: “Access to the proposed development would be gained via existing residential estate roads.

“These roads are of a good standard, meet relevant standards and are considered suitable in highway terms to cater for the additional traffic likely to be generated by the proposal.

“As noted previously, the development would also be within easy walking and cycling distances of local services.”

They add: “The proposal would make a significant contribution to the supply of housing in the area, including affordable housing, and the construction of the development would have some short-term economic benefits.

“New residents would provide economic support for existing shops and facilities and contribute to the vitality of the local community.”

Most Read

Video ‘He was my Mario Gotze’ - Jurgen Klopp on the man starring for the Canaries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

How serial conwoman Natalie Rivers stole thousands from those she befriended

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Updated Primary pupil taken to hospital after emergency services called to Norwich school

Police and ambulance services attended Lakenham Primary School and Nursery over concerns of the safety of a student. Picture: Google Maps

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Opening date revealed for Cosy Club Norwich in former NatWest building

Apple Tart Credit: Cosy Club

Two drivers charged with seven offences in one night

Two men have been arrested for driving offences. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police arrest three more people in children’s home probe

Swinderby Lower School's residential home. Three people were arrested after

CITB staff will lose jobs unless they move out of the county

The National Construction College at Bircham Newton. Picture: Ian Burt
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast