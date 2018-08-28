Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Plans revealed for retirement community on former ironworks site

PUBLISHED: 16:19 16 January 2019

The retirement village will comprise of 54 retirement apartments, 23 bungalows and two coach houses for private sale. Picture: McCarthy and Stone

The retirement village will comprise of 54 retirement apartments, 23 bungalows and two coach houses for private sale. Picture: McCarthy and Stone

Archant

The full plans of a development to transform a former ironworks in Beccles into a state-of-the-art retirement accommodation have been revealed.

Ahead of submitting the plans to the council, McCarthy and Stone, the UK’s leading developer of retirement communities held a public exhibition at Hungate Church Hall in October last year. Picture: McCathy and StoneAhead of submitting the plans to the council, McCarthy and Stone, the UK’s leading developer of retirement communities held a public exhibition at Hungate Church Hall in October last year. Picture: McCathy and Stone

Developers have now submitted the plans to Waveney District Council for a host of bungalows and apartments on the former site on Ingate Ironworks in Gosford Road, Beccles.

The retirement village will comprise of 54 apartments, 23 bungalows and two coach houses for private sale.

According to the development plans, the retirement accommodation will also have 23 on-site car parking spaces for the homeowners of the apartments as well as additional space for staff.

Ahead of submitting the plans to the council, developer McCarthy and Stone held a public exhibition at Hungate Church Hall in October last year.

Some 88pc of local residents supported the proposal as well as the design and layout for the development.

But feedback from the residents and stakeholders urged for the developments to have additional connectivity to the town centre.

As a result, a secondary pedestrian access via Fair Close has been added to the plans.

Matt Wills, Regional Managing Director of McCarthy and Stone said: “We are very pleased with the high level of turnout at our public exhibition and would like to thank everyone who took their time to provide feedback on our plans to redevelop this disused site.

“Our public consultation revealed that the local community is supportive of our plans to regenerate this brown field site with a high-quality retirement scheme.

“Many local resident noted that our proposals would address the shortage of housing for older people in Beccles.

“Our submitted plans will deliver a range of wider benefits, including a boost for local businesses in Beccles,” Mr Wills said.

Beccles Major and councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said: “We do need more housing in the area, we need more accessible houses.

“However, accessibility is the key and they also need to be affordable, we need to cater to people in the locality.

“Overall it is a great thing to have for the community, but we need to make sure the housing is right for here first,” Mrs Brambley-Crawshaw said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

Four-year-old’s Peppa Pig scooter branded a ‘weapon’ by bus driver

Holly Chapman had problems getting a bus back to Brandon with her daughter Autumn Keeley after the bus driver told her Autumn's scooter was classed as a weapon. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services on the scene in Fakenham where a body was found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

Norwich City winger seals January loan switch to Championship rivals

Ben Marshall is joining Millwall on loan from Norwich City for the rest of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City FC gives houseboat owners just four days to leave riverbank

Boat owner Ben Wallace aboard his house boat, Tiramisu. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists