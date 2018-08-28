Plans revealed for retirement community on former ironworks site

The retirement village will comprise of 54 retirement apartments, 23 bungalows and two coach houses for private sale.

The full plans of a development to transform a former ironworks in Beccles into a state-of-the-art retirement accommodation have been revealed.

Ahead of submitting the plans to the council, McCarthy and Stone, the UK's leading developer of retirement communities held a public exhibition at Hungate Church Hall in October last year.

Developers have now submitted the plans to Waveney District Council for a host of bungalows and apartments on the former site on Ingate Ironworks in Gosford Road, Beccles.

The retirement village will comprise of 54 apartments, 23 bungalows and two coach houses for private sale.

According to the development plans, the retirement accommodation will also have 23 on-site car parking spaces for the homeowners of the apartments as well as additional space for staff.

Ahead of submitting the plans to the council, developer McCarthy and Stone held a public exhibition at Hungate Church Hall in October last year.

Some 88pc of local residents supported the proposal as well as the design and layout for the development.

But feedback from the residents and stakeholders urged for the developments to have additional connectivity to the town centre.

As a result, a secondary pedestrian access via Fair Close has been added to the plans.

Matt Wills, Regional Managing Director of McCarthy and Stone said: “We are very pleased with the high level of turnout at our public exhibition and would like to thank everyone who took their time to provide feedback on our plans to redevelop this disused site.

“Our public consultation revealed that the local community is supportive of our plans to regenerate this brown field site with a high-quality retirement scheme.

“Many local resident noted that our proposals would address the shortage of housing for older people in Beccles.

“Our submitted plans will deliver a range of wider benefits, including a boost for local businesses in Beccles,” Mr Wills said.

Beccles Major and councillor Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw said: “We do need more housing in the area, we need more accessible houses.

“However, accessibility is the key and they also need to be affordable, we need to cater to people in the locality.

“Overall it is a great thing to have for the community, but we need to make sure the housing is right for here first,” Mrs Brambley-Crawshaw said.