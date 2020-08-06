Plans lodged to rebuild fire-hit warehouse in village

Plans have been submitted to rebuild a warehouse and storage depot that was destroyed by a “significant blaze” in March.

The storage depot, just outside of Narborough, was destroyed by a blaze that saw dozens of firefighters working through the night to extinguish it.

At around 1.15am on Monday, March 9, crews were alerted to a large fire at a warehouse containing building materials on Swaffham Road.

At the fire’s peak, eight crews were fighting the flames, with engines from Swaffham, King’s Lynn and Sandringham among those attending.

Now, the owners of the building have submitted plans to Breckland Council asking to demolish what is left of the building and rebuild it in the same place.

In planning papers submitted with the bid say: “The building’s existing use was for the storage and distribution of building materials for the trade. The new building is to be remarketed.

“The proposed building will be built off the original slab, so the area will remain the same.”