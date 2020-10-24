Search

Plans lodged to create new branch of McDonald’s on edge of NDR

PUBLISHED: 08:57 24 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:57 24 October 2020

Plans have been lodged to build a new drive-through McDonalds at Broadland Gate in Postwick, near the NDR Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Plans have been lodged to build a new drive-through branch of McDonald’s on the edge of Norwich.

The fast food giant has submitted an application to Broadland Council for permission to built a new restaurant at Broadland Gate – close to where the NDR meets the A47 at Postwick.

The new site, which will have parking spaces for 48 cars, will take up a plot on a larger business park being developed on land between the two main roads which is already home to a Jaguar and Landrover dealership.

The application comes as construction work begins on another new branch of the burger franchise on Holt Road in Cromer, which will be the first on the north Norfolk coast.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “We can confirm that we have submitted an application for a new drive-thru restaurant at Broadland Gate.

“The restaurant will create at least 65 jobs, and we are excited to be progressing with this opportunity and the significant investment it could bring to the local community.”

