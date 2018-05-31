Search

Plans lodged to transform former police station into children’s care home

PUBLISHED: 12:31 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:31 19 June 2020

The former Bowthorpe Police Station, pictured in 2018. Photo: Google

Archant

A former police station near Norwich could be turned into a care home for children.

Plans have been submitted to Norwich City Council to transform Bowthorpe Police Station, on Wendene, into a care centre.

Last year the site was put on the market, with a guide price of £200,000, with outline planning permission granted to demolish the building and create two new homes.

Now though, Cascade, who run children’s care homes, hope to turn the site into a care centre for children living with autism, mental health conditions and learning difficulties.

According to the planning documents, the site is in “some disrepair” and the centre “will aid people who arrive to develop their daily living skills. These are the everyday skills needed to function, interact with others, and effectively take care of oneself”.

If the plans are approved, the centre would include six specialist bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms.

You may also want to watch:

The home would also feature educational and therapeutic spaces including a classroom/activity room, a kitchen diner, a 1-to-1 kitchen room, games and sensory rooms.

Proposals for the outside area include the development of a new soft landscaped ‘Resident’s Garden’, and a therapeutic ‘Sensory Garden’, as well as five car parking spaces.

Plans also include outdoor seating and patios to provide ‘opportunities for the residents to eat and relax outside’.

According to the design and access statement, the design of the building would be “modern and homely” in keeping with properties in the area, and so that it feels like home for the children who may stay there.

The design and access statement added: “the design provides a safe and secure environment for residents.”

Cascade, who provide support for people living with autism, mental health conditions and learning difficulties, have three care home for children in the city and one home in East Yorkshire.

The new use for the station came as part of a wide-ranging estates strategy, which fell under the Norfolk 2020 police review.

Cascade Care has been contacted for comment.

