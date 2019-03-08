Final phase of major housing development in Norfolk market town promises 175 new homes

The Swan's Nest housing development in Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

Details of the final phases of a major housing development in a Norfolk market town have been unveiled.

The Swan's Nest housing development in Swaffham. Picture: Ian Burt

Watton-based Abel homes has been building on land in Swaffham known as the Swan's Nest for several years, in a scheme separated into five phases.

The first two phases of the development are already complete, while phase three is currently under construction, on land between Brandon Road and Watton Road.

Now, the home builder has unveiled plans for the final two phases, which would see 175 homes built on land west of Watton Road.

Of these, 44 of the homes are proposed to be affordable housing, while the design also includes public green space and a play area on site.

It will add to the 250 homes either already built or being constructed as part of the Swan's Nest project, with outline permission for the final phases granted by Breckland Council in October 2018.

The final phases will see a mixture of bungalows, chalets and larger houses, with the vast majority of the homes having either two or three bedrooms. It also includes 13 single bedroom units and 31 four bedroom houses.

Affordable housing is proposed to be split across four parcels on the development, with the largest amount located at the site's most southerly point.

The site is proposed to be accessed through the existing phases of the development, with highway improvements having already made to Brandon Road to accommodate the earlier phases of the scheme.

The scheme is also proposed to see solar panels fitted to every home in the settlement, with a range of other features designed to save energy for future home owners and tenants - including triple glazed windows.

Planning papers for the scheme say: "Abel Homes is proud of its environmental track record and seeks to ensure that all its developments incorporate an appropriate level of features to help combat climate change and create enduring sustainable communities."

Jill Skinner, mayor of Swaffham, said: "We've been expecting this final application to come for some time and I don't anticipate there really being too many contentious issues with it."