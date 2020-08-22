Search

Advanced search

City could lose more office space as bid for 36 new flats is mooted

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 August 2020

The Atrium on Merchant's Court in Norwich, which could be partially turned into flats. Picture: Archant

The Atrium on Merchant's Court in Norwich, which could be partially turned into flats. Picture: Archant

Archant

Several offices in the city centre could be turned into housing, with a fresh bid lodged to convert a prominent building into flats.

Newell Property Development has renewed its bid to convert parts of a building on Merchant’s Court in St Georges Street into a residential development offering 36 new properties - reprising plans submitted three years ago.

Under the proposals, the first and second floors of the building, which is directly next to Jane Austen College, would be converted to provide 34 properties, while a further two homes would be developed on part of the building’s ground floor.

The bid has been split across two applications to Norwich City Council, one of which reprises a scheme that was mooted in 2017 to make use of the top two floors of the building - which is also known as The Atrium.

The application at the time was opposed by the Inspiration Trust, which runs the college next door, with bosses considering the number of flats “significant overdevelopment”.

You may also want to watch:

However, it remains to be seen if the trust will again object to the proposals, which would deliver the exact same number of flats planned three years ago.

The building, which is also close to Norwich Playhouse, was purchased by Newell Property Development in October 2017 and includes estate agents Brown and Co among its occupants.

The bid is one of a number of outstanding applications being considered by the city council to convert office space for residential use, in what has become a growing trend in recent years.

In recent weeks, the city council has received bids to convert the Alan Boswell office on Prince of Wales Road into 25 flats and for Vantage House in Fishers Lane to become 44 apartments.

In the 2018-19 financial year, 438 properties in Norwich were converted from offices to flats - more than the three prior years combined, with conversions amount for 48pc of all new homes in the city.

And in July, Fakenham-based consultants Ramidus said that since 2013 some 108,938m/sq of office space in the city had secured consent for residential conversion, creating just short of 1,700 flats in return for a loss of 30pc of the city’s office space.

Norwich City Council will consider the new applications in due course.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Tribute to former teacher who died in cycling accident

Norman Dovey in 2019, hiking at Crib Goch in Snowdonia National Park. picture: Provided by the family

‘It will be a real life-saver’ - First look at city’s new beer garden ahead of pub re-opening

Phil Cutter in his new outside seating area as the Murderers re-opens next week. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Poster and ticket from Sex Pistols’ 1977 Cromer gig up for grabs

A ticket from the The Sex Pistols gig at Cromer Links Theatre in 1977 is going under the hammer next month. Picture: Omega Auctions

City pizza branch sacked worker after she fell pregnant, tribunal hears

Papa John's pizza takeaway on Plumstead Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Boss of Jarrold department store made redundant

Minnie Moll, CEO of Jarrold, has been made redundant. Pic: Archant

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

City pizza branch sacked worker after she fell pregnant, tribunal hears

Papa John's pizza takeaway on Plumstead Road in Norwich. Picture: Google

Tribute to former teacher who died in cycling accident

Norman Dovey in 2019, hiking at Crib Goch in Snowdonia National Park. picture: Provided by the family

City could lose more office space as bid for 36 new flats is mooted

The Atrium on Merchant's Court in Norwich, which could be partially turned into flats. Picture: Archant

Let the bells ring - Village church to chime for first time in almost 30 years

Bell hanger Andrew Ogden, left, with the volunteers helping to remove the bells from St Peters Church at Hedenham to be retuned, pictured with the tenor (largest) bell. From left, Chris Tyacke, secretary of Hedenham PCC; David Ledsham; Rachael Moralee; and John Connor. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub gets green light for major revamp

The Dog House in Norwich is set for a major revamp Photo by Mark Bullimore