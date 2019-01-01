Search

Plans lodged for £1.1m scheme to create new Norwich homes

01 January, 2019 - 16:31
Norwich City Council's offices on Bullard Road, which could be turned into housing. Picture: Google

Plans have been lodged for a £1.1m scheme which would see a block of offices in Norwich turned into seven council homes.

Norwich Regeneration Company, which is owned by Norwich City Council, has applied to City Hall to turn the former Catton Area Housing Office in Bullard Road into the homes.

If the scheme gets planning permission, it would see the offices turned into five four-bedroom houses and a two-bedroom house.

A separate, two-bedroom bungalow would also be built on the site, specifically for people with disabilities.

The council says the Bullard Road neighbourhood office is no longer needed for office space, with council employees who work there switching to City Hall.

The authority previously agreed to allocate £1.1m for the project, with council leaders saying they were having to look at converting existing buildings because of such high demand for homes in the city.

