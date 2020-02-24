Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council Archant

Plans to transform a site off the NDR into a recycling centre have moved a step closer to becoming a reality.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In 2015 Norfolk County Council, through NPS Property Consultants Ltd, began the search for a replacement recycling centre for Mile Cross, where the lease is due to end in September 2021.

Now progress has been made, with plans for a new facility between the A140 and the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) near Horsham St Faith submitted to Norfolk County Council.

If approved, the recycling centre, which would be on land that used to form part of Norwich International Airport, will be able to take up to 20,000 tonnes of waste from homes including a small amount from businesses. Proposals show the site will house a reuse shop, which will sell items bought to the facility at a low cost rather than disposing of them, as well as non-recycled items including Christmas trees, logs, compost bins and green waste sacks. It will also have an office.

Norfolk County Council said the site has the potential to be developed further to include a reuse hub offering training and employment opportunities for reuse and repair.

Ten new full-time jobs are also set to be created at the centre, which will be open every day of the year except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year.

You may also want to watch:

According to a survey of 884 people conducted by the council and NPS Property Consultants Ltd, the most important facility for the centre is ample parking.

Plans show on-site parking for 40 spaces, including two disabled spaces, and a cycle rack.

Access to the centre will be from a proposed lane from the NDR, now known as the Broadland Northway, and the A140 Cromer Road roundabout.

The recycling centre would form part of the proposed Broadway Enterprise Park.

The site would include a petrol station, two drive-through restaurants and a convenience store, and has been proposed by Euro Garages Ltd. A further application for the site from Building Partnerships looks set to provide further employment options and possibly a new park and ride.

But further developments are subject to separate planning applications.

Do you have a story about a planning application? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk