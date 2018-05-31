Search

Advanced search

Wildlife and safety concerns row could scupper new woodland paintballing site

PUBLISHED: 11:58 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 18 March 2020

Concerns over wildlife could scupper plans for a new paintballing centre. Picture: Bill Darnell

Concerns over wildlife could scupper plans for a new paintballing centre. Picture: Bill Darnell

Archant © 2005

A new paintballing site which could be coming to woodland near Norwich has sparked a row over whether dangers to wildlife are worth the benefits of encouraging people to get outside.

Concerns over wildlife could scupper plans for a new paintballing centre. Picture: Bill DarnellConcerns over wildlife could scupper plans for a new paintballing centre. Picture: Bill Darnell

Activity firm Skirmish Paintball Games could see its Racecourse Plantation site, in Thorpe St Andrew, transferred to Drayton Drewray, if plans submitted to Broadland Council succeed.

The ten-acres of woodland at Reepham Road, in Norwich, a currently unused private area, could be converted to a paintballing site, with a 25-space car park and portable toilets.

It could also see two full-time and 25 part-time jobs transferred from the former site.

The applicant, Sharon Breeze, from Skirmish Paintball, requested “planning permission for change of use of mixed conifer and deciduous woodland to paintballing due to relocation”.

The application added: “We plan to construct the customer area and game fields from timber [and] to use a portable toilet facility and small container for storage.”

But both objectors and supporters of the proposal have made cases for and against the project.

You may also want to watch:

One person who objected to the plans stated: “It is very close to a livery yard business where horses are kept. The activity on-site would be disruptive and unsafe.”

While another person who disagreed with the proposals said: “I am totally against this - I’m no party pooper but it will mean more trees cut down and disruption to the main route into the woods.”

They added: “Horses have very good hearing and I think the noise from the paint guns and voices could easily stress and scare them. This could result in a nasty accident.”

Other concerns included risks to wildlife, a lack of space in the car park and an increase in litter. However, several other people left comments praising the scheme.

One person wrote: “This is not a harmful scenario and sure nobody has issues with hobbies or sports other people have.”

While another added: “The safety of all when at these sites is the priority. Games will be paused while make sure that anyone in the area is made aware of the activities and safely escorted away to a safe area before games are resumed.

“I always hear that people want kids to get out more. It’s team building, exercise, making friends, communication, learning, hand eye coordination and more.”

While another person added: “I can’t think of anything better for the area.”

Most Read

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

More stores close in Norwich’s Chapelfield as a result of coronavirus

The Disney Store in Chapelfield is closing temporarily because of coronavirus. Pic: Archant library

Norfolk hospital confirms it has five cases of coronavirus

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn where an isolation ward is now in operation Picture: QEH

Further schools to be hit by coronavirus closures

Warren School in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be closed from 3pm on Wednesday, March 18 until after the Easter holidays. Picture: Google Images

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Two schools close after parent contracts coronavirus

Schools in Norfolk remain open but are taking extra coronavirus precautions. Picture: Getty

Caroline Flack’s family reveal poignant details of her funeral service

The order of service for Caroline Flack's funeral. Picture: Courtesy of Caroline Flack's family.

Police grateful for ‘random act of kindness’ by stranger in Thorpe

Message of thanks left for police in Thorpe St Andrew. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Woman found dead at Norwich Cathedral

The body of a woman was found at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Coronavirus: List of 35 countries the Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to

The Foreign Office has advised people not to travel to 35 countries. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus closes Norfolk schools, including entire secondary school

Open Academy in Norwich. Pic; David Freezer.

‘We will remain open’ - Pubs fighting to stay open amid coronavirus social distancing

The bar at the Fat Cat Brewery Tap in Norwich. Photo: Fat Cat Brewery Tap

Sainsbury’s announces changes to help older people and vulnerable amid panic buying

A sign at Tesco in Dereham. Pic: Archant

Man in court after policewoman suffered fractured eye socket in attack

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We can no longer ask you to come’: Owners of Farmyard restaurant’s sad closure over coronavirus

Andrew Jones and Hannah Springham, at the Farmyard restaurant. Pic: Archant
Drive 24