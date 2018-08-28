Search

‘We look forward to developing ideas’: Railway bridge improvements to be showcased

PUBLISHED: 12:38 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:38 06 February 2019

A project to improve the Normanston Railway Bridge in Lowestoft is under way. Pictured are Philip Broadbent-Yale and Michael Melnyczuk of Sustrans. Picture: Waveney District Council

Investigations are continuing as part of an exciting project that is aiming to improve access for all over a Victorian brick bridge.

Plans to improve access over the Normanston Railway Bridge, on the south west corner of Normanston Park in Lowestoft, have moved a step closer.

The UK sustainable transport charity Sustrans has now completed the initial site surveys to investigate the viability of delivering a new bridge, to enable access for pedestrians, families with pushchairs, wheelchairs and cyclists over the railway.

And continuing to work with Waveney District Council to investigate the viability of improving access for all over the bridge, a drop-in session will be held next weekend to show the initial proposals.

The event will be held at Jester’s Diner in Normanston Park, between 10am and 1pm on Saturday, February 16, with details about the bridge over the railway between Constable Close and Harbour Road explained.

A Sustrans spokesman said: “Lowestoft Town Council and Oulton Broad Parish Council have already expressed support for the proposals.

“Community and local users’ comments will help to develop plans for a planning application later in the spring.”

Speaking about the project, Phillip Broadbent-Yale, Sustrans Network Development Manager, said: “We look forward to developing ideas, to enable this important east-west shared use route in Lowestoft to be delivered.”

Michael Ladd, cabinet member for economic development and tourism at Waveney District Council, said: “This work is part of the wider Connecting Lowestoft programme, the umbrella for a range of wider schemes designed to improve transport and infrastructure within Lowestoft.

“Funding for the feasibility stage at Normanston Bridge has been raised from a Community Infrastructure Levy paid by developers from other projects in the town.”

