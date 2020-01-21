Fresh plans for Lord Nelson pub revamp revealed

The Holkham Estate

Fresh plans for the extension and refurbishment of a closed-down historic pub in a Norfolk village have been revealed.

Fresh plans for the extension and refurbishment of a closed-down historic pub in a Norfolk village have been revealed. Pictured, Admiral Lord Nelson, 1801. Photo: Norfolk Museums Service

The Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe was bought by the Holkham Estate in July last year.

And the new owners announced plans to renovate and reopen the historic Walsingham Road venue, named after the famed admiral who was born in the village.

Peter Mitchell, managing director, described the pub as an "iconic landmark".

Proposals to re-establish the pub, which was bought from Suffolk-based brewer Greene King, as a "thriving community venue" were submitted to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council (KLWNBC) last week.

The owners were granted planning permission and listed building consent for extensions to the back and side of the building, internal alterations and changes to the car park in 2018.

And now changes to the scheme's design include scrapping plans for a first floor, kitchen and cellar extension, changing the layout of the windows and new toilets, enlarging the garden and providing parking for cycles.

The new design for the pub will also see an existing oak tree kept in place and level access and seating installed outdoors.

Two electric car charging points also feature in the pub's design.

A design and access statement published on the council's website stated: "It is understood that for the pub to be successful it must offer good quality food and an appealing local pub atmosphere.

"The proposed work seeks to sufficiently improve the facility so a new tenant may be attracted."

It added that the revised design sought to "optimise functionality and appearance" and said the intention was to "improve the quality of the development with a view to re-establishing the historically significant public house as a pleasant and thriving community venue".

The Lord Nelson was originally named The Plough.

It was known to have been frequented by Nelson when he returned to Burnham Thorpe in the 1780s and 1790s, and was renamed in his honour in 1798 after the Battle of the Nile.

The Friends of Burnham Thorpe registered the pub as an asset of community value in 2016, and a public meeting was held last year to gather people's input into the new vision for the venue.

The Lord Nelson is expected to reopen later this year.