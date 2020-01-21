Search

Advanced search

Fresh plans for Lord Nelson pub revamp revealed

PUBLISHED: 17:26 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 21 January 2020

Fresh plans for the extension and refurbishment of a closed-down historic pub in a Norfolk village have been revealed. Photo: The Holkham Estate

Fresh plans for the extension and refurbishment of a closed-down historic pub in a Norfolk village have been revealed. Photo: The Holkham Estate

The Holkham Estate

Fresh plans for the extension and refurbishment of a closed-down historic pub in a Norfolk village have been revealed.

Fresh plans for the extension and refurbishment of a closed-down historic pub in a Norfolk village have been revealed. Pictured, Admiral Lord Nelson, 1801. Photo: Norfolk Museums ServiceFresh plans for the extension and refurbishment of a closed-down historic pub in a Norfolk village have been revealed. Pictured, Admiral Lord Nelson, 1801. Photo: Norfolk Museums Service

The Lord Nelson in Burnham Thorpe was bought by the Holkham Estate in July last year.

And the new owners announced plans to renovate and reopen the historic Walsingham Road venue, named after the famed admiral who was born in the village.

Peter Mitchell, managing director, described the pub as an "iconic landmark".

Proposals to re-establish the pub, which was bought from Suffolk-based brewer Greene King, as a "thriving community venue" were submitted to King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council (KLWNBC) last week.

The owners were granted planning permission and listed building consent for extensions to the back and side of the building, internal alterations and changes to the car park in 2018.

And now changes to the scheme's design include scrapping plans for a first floor, kitchen and cellar extension, changing the layout of the windows and new toilets, enlarging the garden and providing parking for cycles.

The new design for the pub will also see an existing oak tree kept in place and level access and seating installed outdoors.

You may also want to watch:

Two electric car charging points also feature in the pub's design.

A design and access statement published on the council's website stated: "It is understood that for the pub to be successful it must offer good quality food and an appealing local pub atmosphere.

"The proposed work seeks to sufficiently improve the facility so a new tenant may be attracted."

It added that the revised design sought to "optimise functionality and appearance" and said the intention was to "improve the quality of the development with a view to re-establishing the historically significant public house as a pleasant and thriving community venue".

The Lord Nelson was originally named The Plough.

It was known to have been frequented by Nelson when he returned to Burnham Thorpe in the 1780s and 1790s, and was renamed in his honour in 1798 after the Battle of the Nile.

The Friends of Burnham Thorpe registered the pub as an asset of community value in 2016, and a public meeting was held last year to gather people's input into the new vision for the venue.

The Lord Nelson is expected to reopen later this year.

Most Read

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City’s U18s face Manchester United U18s in the FA Youth Cup fourth round at Carrow Road

City youngster Josh martin impressed during City's 3-2 victory over Newcastle United in the third round. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Closure of pub was ‘death knell’ for village, as search goes on for new landlord

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers, who left the Dog Inn in December. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Is this the best Sunday roast in Norwich?

The Urban Eatery at The Fat Cat and Canary is doing things a bit differently in Norwich Pictures: The Fry Up Inspector
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists