Unveiling of plans for petrol station, drive-thrus and shop near NDR draws big crowd

Crowds view plans at a consultaion event into a petrol station, enterprise park and recycling centre off the A140 and NDR at Horsham St Faith. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

Crowds flocked to scrutinise plans for a new roadside business complex and recycling centre at a public exhibition.

The Broadway Enterprise Park near Horsham St Faith would include a petrol station, two drive-thru restaurants and a convenience store, proposed by Euro Garages Ltd, while a further application for the site from Building Partnerships looks set to provide further employment options and possibly a new park and ride.

The development - on a parcel of land between the A140 and Northern Distributor Road, now known as the Broadland Northway - also includes plans from Norfolk County Council for a new recycling centre.

Proposals for the park went on display on Thursday at the Norfolk County Cricket Club, with dozens of people visiting to find out more and give their feedback.

Concerns raised included increased traffic, potential noise from the development and odour from the recycling centre.

Paul Knowles, director of Building Partnerships, said: "Issues tend to be traffic, timescale and what it is going to look like. It has been designed so traffic goes through the NDR roundabout rather than the village and people have found that quite positive."

Rob Buffham, national planning manager for EG Group, said: "The main concern I have seen is the impact on the village shop, but ours is a roadside service. Our bread and butter is people using the road network rather than competing with the village."

The enterprise park's proposers plan to submit an outline planning application later this year. If approved, construction could start next summer.

Norfolk County Council has proposed the new recycling centre to replace the current facility at Mile Cross, where the lease is due to end in September 2021.

It would be able to take up to 20,000 tonnes of waste a year and will include a Pay As You Throw facility for DIY waste and a trade centre for small businesses.

Kate Murrell, from the council's community and environmental services team, said: "Overall people want to be sure if there is a development near them how it is going to impact them. Having recently had the development of the NDR they want to know what is next."

She added that the new centre was designed to alleviate traffic problems currently seen at the Mile Cross facility.

The public consultation on the plans runs until December 2.