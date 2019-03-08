Plans for 90 homes and a school overwhelmingly objected in Cromer

Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

People in Cromer have overwhelmingly objected plans to build 90 new homes and a school in the town.

The draft local plan by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) establishes the "long-term vision" for the future of north Norfolk over the next two decades, as well as identifying where "new homes, jobs and infrastructure will be created".

The Runton Road / Clifton Park proposal for west of Cromer, which would see 90 new homes and a primary school built on the site, has received more than 40 comments, all but one objecting the plans.

A NNDC spokesperson said: "North Norfolk District Council is pleased with the number of responses it has received in its Draft Local Plan following the recent consultation.

"Careful consideration will be given to all of the comments that have been made to produce the best possible Plan for North Norfolk.

Picture: GettyImages

"Consideration will be given during the coming months and a further consultation exercise will be undertaken once amendments are made."

Companies such as Anglian Water and Norfolk Wildlife Trust have also objected the plans.

Stewart Patience from Anglian Water said: "From the information that we have relating to this site it appears that a significant part of the site is at risk from odour from the normal operation of Cromer Water Recycling Centre."

Norfolk Wildlife Trust said: "We object to this due to the wildlife value of this site. We note other consultees' concerns that this would effectively join Cromer and East Runton.

"In addition to the loss of habitats it would effectively create a barrier for wildlife movement from the coast to the countryside inland for some distance in both directions."

Barbrara Emery from Runton Parish Council said: "It is important to preserve open space along a tourist route and opposite the sea-shore, to maintain the differentiation between town and village and avoid urbanisation."

Other plans in Cromer including the addition 300 homes west of Pine Tree farm and 180 homes on the former golf practice ground have been far less controversial.

Picture: David Bale

Pigeon Land LTD, the landowners said: "The site acknowledges the sustainable nature of its location and the contribution it can make to the provision of new homes in and around Cromer."

To view the planning documents and comments visit: www.consult.north-norfolk.gov.uk/portal