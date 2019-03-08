Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Plans for 90 homes and a school overwhelmingly objected in Cromer

PUBLISHED: 12:08 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:30 03 July 2019

Residential houses and flats. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Residential houses and flats. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Archant

People in Cromer have overwhelmingly objected plans to build 90 new homes and a school in the town.

The draft local plan by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) establishes the "long-term vision" for the future of north Norfolk over the next two decades, as well as identifying where "new homes, jobs and infrastructure will be created".

The Runton Road / Clifton Park proposal for west of Cromer, which would see 90 new homes and a primary school built on the site, has received more than 40 comments, all but one objecting the plans.

A NNDC spokesperson said: "North Norfolk District Council is pleased with the number of responses it has received in its Draft Local Plan following the recent consultation.

"Careful consideration will be given to all of the comments that have been made to produce the best possible Plan for North Norfolk.

New build houses. Picture: GettyImagesNew build houses. Picture: GettyImages

"Consideration will be given during the coming months and a further consultation exercise will be undertaken once amendments are made."

You may also want to watch:

Companies such as Anglian Water and Norfolk Wildlife Trust have also objected the plans.

Stewart Patience from Anglian Water said: "From the information that we have relating to this site it appears that a significant part of the site is at risk from odour from the normal operation of Cromer Water Recycling Centre."

Norfolk Wildlife Trust said: "We object to this due to the wildlife value of this site. We note other consultees' concerns that this would effectively join Cromer and East Runton.

"In addition to the loss of habitats it would effectively create a barrier for wildlife movement from the coast to the countryside inland for some distance in both directions."

Barbrara Emery from Runton Parish Council said: "It is important to preserve open space along a tourist route and opposite the sea-shore, to maintain the differentiation between town and village and avoid urbanisation."

Other plans in Cromer including the addition 300 homes west of Pine Tree farm and 180 homes on the former golf practice ground have been far less controversial.

Runton Road car park, Cromer: Picture: David BaleRunton Road car park, Cromer: Picture: David Bale

Pigeon Land LTD, the landowners said: "The site acknowledges the sustainable nature of its location and the contribution it can make to the provision of new homes in and around Cromer."

To view the planning documents and comments visit: www.consult.north-norfolk.gov.uk/portal

Most Read

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

City keen to give young striker a chance this summer

Adam Idah will be training with the first team this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Gunmen who fled scene of Norwich shooting arrested with a ‘bit of luck’ in routine stop

The victim is seen staggering from the park off Adelaide Street after being shot in the back. Picture: Norfolk Police

City announce signing of Belgium U21 centre-back Bushiri

Norwich City have signed Belgium U21 defender Rocky Bushiri Picture: Norwich City FC

Most Read

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Norwich used to smell like chocolate but now it smells of cannabis smoke

Today, people are brazen with their blazing, says Stacia Briggs. (Picture: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos)

Norwich City announce ‘record breaking’ shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm

Dafabet are long-term sponsors of Scottish giants Celtic Picture: PA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

Man arrested after disturbance in Norfolk village

Police were called to Station Road North in Belton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Review: It’s Norfolk’s newest steakhouse - but what is it like?

The chateaubriand at Steak in the Stix. Photo: Lauren Cope

Oliveira, Marshall and Husband left out as Canaries announce Premier League squad numbers

Ben Marshall is one of the fringe players at Norwich City who hasn't initially been given a first-team squad number Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

School children get back to nature in their new woodland classroom

Pupils from Scole Primary School in the woodland classroom with some of the leaf shape lanterns they have made. Picture: Simon Parkin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists