Plans lodged for new £1.9m recycling centre

How the Norwich South recycling centre could look. Pic: Norfolk County Council. Norfolk County Council

Plans for a new £1.9m recycling centre, which would take up part of a park and ride site on the edge of Norwich, have been lodged.

County councillor Andy Grant. Picture: James Bass County councillor Andy Grant. Picture: James Bass

The new Norwich South recycling centre is earmarked to be built on part of the Harford Park and Ride site and would replace the current site off the A11 at Ketteringham.

Norfolk County Council bosses, who have submitted the application to the authority’s own planning committee, say it would be built on underused spaces at the park and ride site.

The plans have been lodged after consultation over the scheme early this year.

Andy Grant, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “I’m very grateful to everyone who took the time to let us know their thoughts on our plans earlier this year.

“This helped us to shape the scheme that we’re now seeking planning permission for.

“The £1.9m site is a significant and vital investment in making sure that we are providing a service fit for the future and that can meet the needs of a growing population.”

The council says feedback from the consultation, which ran between February and March, helped shape the plans for the Norwich South site.

There would be low-level bins, so people would not have to climb steps to recycle waste.

There would be parking for cars, bicycles and vehicles with trailers, with a one way traffic system, which the council says would smooth traffic flow and cut queues.

The site would also have a large reuse shop, eight times the size of the current one at Ketteringham, where unwanted household items are donated for sale.

The new recycling centre would complement the new Norwich North recycling centre, which already has planning approval and is due to replace the current Mile Cross recycling centre in 2021.

That £2.75m centre, to be built on land north of the Norwich Northern Distributor Road, near the A140 Cromer Road roundabout, secured planning permission in June.

• People can comment on the plans for the new Norwich South recycling centre from now until August 13.

Have your say by visiting http;//eplanning.norfolk.gov.uk and entering planning reference FUL/2020/0040.