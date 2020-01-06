Workshop plans approved despite 'significant noise' fears

Planning permission has been approved for a vehicle upholsterers near King's Lynn. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske Archant

A vehicle upholstery business has seen its plans to build an extension on its workshop approved despite concerns of "significant noise" from people living nearby.

Lee Kiley, who runs the business from his home at Green Bank Farm, Terrington St Clement, had built a extension to his garage to house a workshop, and has been awaiting a decision on a retrospective planning application since late last year.

At a meeting of West Norfolk Council planning committee at King's Lynn Town Hall on Monday, 16 out of 17 members present voted to approve the plans.

Councillors heard concerns from local residents over noise from HGVs manoeuvring on the road adjacent to Mr Kiley's garage, but committee chair Chris Crofts reassured them the HGV's would be using a private driveway on Mr Kiley's land rather than public roads.

The planning control manager also said that no noise complaints had been made about the business prior to the planning application.

A number of councillors expressed concerns that the expansion would lead to extra staff and longer opening hours, however committee vice-chair Carol Bower said for more staff and longer hours Mr Kiley would require a further planning application as the current application allowed him to keep the extension under strict conditions.

Mr Crofts added he felt the business' expansion was not something residents and the committee should be fearful of as the business was located in a "remote area".

Fellow councillor Martin Storey raised Terrington St Clement Parish Council's concern over alterations to dykes and drains without permission.

Mr Storey said he felt the council should take a "stern line" on anyone altering drainage given recent weather. The chairman told Mr Storey the plans did not affect dykes and drains.

A formal letter of objection, sent by Roythornes Solicitors prior to the meeting on behalf of Mr Riley's neighbours, said: "Our clients are extremely concerned about the proposed development."

Mr Kiley himself had also issued a statement claiming he did not have many vehicles coming to the site as 90pc of his work was based at a sub-contracting company which customises lorries.