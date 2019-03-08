Search

Decision day for 600 homes at Knights Hill in King’s Lynn

PUBLISHED: 08:42 13 March 2019

Councillors will today decide whether 600 new homes could be built at Knights Hill Picture: Denise Bradley

Councillors will today decide whether 600 new homes could be built at Knights Hill Picture: Denise Bradley

Councillors meet today to decide plans for 600 new homes on the outskirts of King’s Lynn.

They are being recommended to approve proposals to develop land at Knights Hill, between the A149 and Grimston Road - despite strong opposition.

All three parish councils around the development are opposed to it. More than 400 comments have been received from members of the public.

Objections include the amount of extra traffic the proposed development, which has just a single access road via Grimston Road, would bring to Lynn’s congested roads.

There are also concerns over how local schools and GP surgeries will be affected and loss of countryside.

But a report to councillors says: “This application has been led by the council’s development plan. We have followed due process and have ensured that the allocation was first drafted, examined and then found to be sound before progressing with an application.

“What is proposed is consistent with the council’s allocation and specifically in respects of the quantum of development, the mix of uses and the density and location of development areas. The

application forms a significant and important part of the council’s housing strategy.

“The delivery of housing across the borough is reliant on the Knight’s Hill site. If approved, this application will facilitate the delivery of market and affordable housing in accordance with

this strategy.”

The meeting is expected to get under way after councillors visit the site this morning.

