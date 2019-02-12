Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Major development set for green light at Emneth?

PUBLISHED: 09:12 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 09:12 24 February 2019

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Plans for more than 100 new homes in a west Norfolk village look set to get the go-ahead, despite local opposition.

East Anglian Home Developments wants to build 117 new houses and flats on land off the A1101 Elm High Road at Emneth.

A report to councillors says bungalows and flats “will provide accessible housing to those who are less mobile and the incorporation of apartments for over 55s will also meet the accommodation needs

of an aging population”. It says the development is of a high design standard.

But Emneth Parish Council says the proposal is totally unacceptable. It adds: “Traffic congestion at Elm High Road is already a daily major issue, a development of this size at this location without alternative access arrangements will be totally detrimental to the locality and the nearby town centre.”

Some 15 letters of objection have also been received on grounds including the scale of the development and additional traffic. The development, which would be accessed via Hunters Rowe, already has outline planning permission.

The report to councillors says: “The proposals submitted comply with requirements of the outline consent and despite the assertions made above, the applicant cannot be made to find alternative access

arrangements as part of this application.

“The impact of the access on residents of Hunters Rowe was considered at length during the outline application. It is evident that Hunters Rowe, given its width, was reserved for future access to the land to the east.”

The report says the development “respects the characteristics of the locality and safeguards the amenities of residents”.

It adds: “Whilst comments regarding the vehicular entrance

through Hunters Rowe are noted, access formed part of the outline permission and cannot now be revisited.”

Councillors on West Norfolk’s planning committee have been recommended to approve the development when they meet on Monday, March 4.

Members will make a site visit before deciding the plans.

Most Read

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

A suspected drink driver has been arrested after crashing his car in Wisbech. Photo: Fenland Police

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

#includeImage($article, 225)

Suspected drink driver arrested after flipping car in residential street

#includeImage($article, 225)

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

#includeImage($article, 225)

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people evacuated from farmhouse as 60 firefighters battle thatch blaze

The thatch fire at Mundham. Photo: Sabrina Johnson

City road to be closed for three days for £83,000 resurfacing work

Norfolk County Council said Waterworks Road in Norwich will be closed to all through traffic from Monday, March 18. Photo: Google

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-2 triumph against Bristol City

Kenny McLean notched a Carrow Road brace against Bristol City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police investigate stabbing in west Norfolk

Police at the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists