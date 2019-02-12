Major development set for green light at Emneth?

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Plans for more than 100 new homes in a west Norfolk village look set to get the go-ahead, despite local opposition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Anglian Home Developments wants to build 117 new houses and flats on land off the A1101 Elm High Road at Emneth.

A report to councillors says bungalows and flats “will provide accessible housing to those who are less mobile and the incorporation of apartments for over 55s will also meet the accommodation needs

of an aging population”. It says the development is of a high design standard.

But Emneth Parish Council says the proposal is totally unacceptable. It adds: “Traffic congestion at Elm High Road is already a daily major issue, a development of this size at this location without alternative access arrangements will be totally detrimental to the locality and the nearby town centre.”

Some 15 letters of objection have also been received on grounds including the scale of the development and additional traffic. The development, which would be accessed via Hunters Rowe, already has outline planning permission.

The report to councillors says: “The proposals submitted comply with requirements of the outline consent and despite the assertions made above, the applicant cannot be made to find alternative access

arrangements as part of this application.

“The impact of the access on residents of Hunters Rowe was considered at length during the outline application. It is evident that Hunters Rowe, given its width, was reserved for future access to the land to the east.”

The report says the development “respects the characteristics of the locality and safeguards the amenities of residents”.

It adds: “Whilst comments regarding the vehicular entrance

through Hunters Rowe are noted, access formed part of the outline permission and cannot now be revisited.”

Councillors on West Norfolk’s planning committee have been recommended to approve the development when they meet on Monday, March 4.

Members will make a site visit before deciding the plans.