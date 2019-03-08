Search

Controversial plans for 83 homes on river valley could be revived at appeal

PUBLISHED: 16:52 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 20 March 2019

Members of Costessey-based Farmland Road Action Group, including Steve Codman (on the right) and county councillor Tim East (second from the right) after South Norfolk Council's development management committee voted to reject plans for 83 homes to be built on the River Tud Valley. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

Controversial plans to build more than 80 homes on the River Tud Valley could be revived at appeal.

An appeal process into Katrina Kozersky’s outline planning application to build 83 homes off Farmland Road in Costessey gets under way on Thursday, ahead of a full hearing at a later date.

The bid, which was unanimously refused by South Norfolk Council in December 2017, proved highly contentious, with more than 300 letters of objections submitted against it.

If approved, the development would sit on the valley of the River Tud, which currently acts as a natural barrier between New Costessey and Old Costessey.

Tim East, Liberal Democrat county councillor for Costessey, campaigned against the proposals and described the application as “speculative and opportunistic”.

He said: “Once built on, this sensitive river valley of the Tud, which has been there from time immemorial, will disappear forever.”

Planning inspector David Spencer will begin hearing evidence at South Norfolk Council’s offices in Long Stratton on Thursday from 10am.

