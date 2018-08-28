Hot/cold food retailer set to move in to former north Norfolk pet shop

The former Sheringham pet shop Claws and Paws, which is being taken over by Norfolk's Pie Man. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

The former Claws and Paws pet shop in Sheringham is set to become a pie shop.

Anthony and Bridget Mattocks, who trade as Norfolk’s Pie Man, have applied for a change of use at the site in Station Road.

The pet shop shut down without warning in September, to the dismay of regular customers and four staff members, who found themselves without jobs.

Claws and Paws had been trading in Station Road for 20 years.

In a heritage statement submitted with the plans, Mr Mattocks, who lives in Mill Road, Briston, said: “The exterior of the heritage asset will not be changed, so there will be no negative impact. I intend to bring its appearance back to its former glory as it has recently been neglected and run-down.”

He said there would be no late opening hours, and the food would be prepared and cooked at their industrial unit in Weybourne Road in the town, and then transported to the shop,

In the statement, he added: “All refuse will be removed daily to our industrial unit, where we have two 1100 waste bins that are emptied weekly by North Norfolk District Council.”

His wife Bridget added: “We will be selling hot and cold pies, sausage rolls, and pasties. We currently do local markets and supply Budgen’s, but we wanted our own shop. We have taken on the tenancy and hope to be open early next year.”

Sheringham Chamber of Trade and Commerce chairman Andrew Munden has welcomed the move.

He said: “To have empty shops in the high street is never a good thing, especially at this difficult time.

“We are very pleased a local trader has been able to take on the premises. Sheringham has got a lot of good independent traders, and a lot of visitors come for that very reason.”

As reported, the former Claws and Paws shop was open for business as usual on September 18 but, when staff came to open up the following morning, they found a notice on the door from Woodrows lettings agents, Cromer, saying the premises were in possession of the landlords.