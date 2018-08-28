Search

Advanced search

Hot/cold food retailer set to move in to former north Norfolk pet shop

PUBLISHED: 15:16 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:16 05 December 2018

The former Sheringham pet shop Claws and Paws, which is being taken over by Norfolk's Pie Man. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The former Sheringham pet shop Claws and Paws, which is being taken over by Norfolk's Pie Man. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

The former Claws and Paws pet shop in Sheringham is set to become a pie shop.

Anthony and Bridget Mattocks, who trade as Norfolk’s Pie Man, have applied for a change of use at the site in Station Road.

The pet shop shut down without warning in September, to the dismay of regular customers and four staff members, who found themselves without jobs.

Claws and Paws had been trading in Station Road for 20 years.

In a heritage statement submitted with the plans, Mr Mattocks, who lives in Mill Road, Briston, said: “The exterior of the heritage asset will not be changed, so there will be no negative impact. I intend to bring its appearance back to its former glory as it has recently been neglected and run-down.”

He said there would be no late opening hours, and the food would be prepared and cooked at their industrial unit in Weybourne Road in the town, and then transported to the shop,

In the statement, he added: “All refuse will be removed daily to our industrial unit, where we have two 1100 waste bins that are emptied weekly by North Norfolk District Council.”

His wife Bridget added: “We will be selling hot and cold pies, sausage rolls, and pasties. We currently do local markets and supply Budgen’s, but we wanted our own shop. We have taken on the tenancy and hope to be open early next year.”

Sheringham Chamber of Trade and Commerce chairman Andrew Munden has welcomed the move.

He said: “To have empty shops in the high street is never a good thing, especially at this difficult time.

“We are very pleased a local trader has been able to take on the premises. Sheringham has got a lot of good independent traders, and a lot of visitors come for that very reason.”

As reported, the former Claws and Paws shop was open for business as usual on September 18 but, when staff came to open up the following morning, they found a notice on the door from Woodrows lettings agents, Cromer, saying the premises were in possession of the landlords.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Dead moth in flour and expired food in fridge - takeaway slapped with zero food hygiene rating

A dead moth was found in a container of flour at Manhattan Pizza and Kebab, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchell

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchell

Woman assaults staff member in Norwich restaurant and two police officers

Jive Norwich in Exchange Street Credit: Google Maps

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast