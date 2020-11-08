Search

Advanced search

Petition to save Holt Hall from closure passes 4,000 signatures

PUBLISHED: 08:44 08 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:44 08 November 2020

Norfolk County Council has said it can no longer afford to run Holt Hall. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk County Council has said it can no longer afford to run Holt Hall. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2012

A petition to save outdoor learning services at Holt Hall has received thousands of signatures in less than three weeks.

In October, Norfolk County Council said it could no longer afford to run Holt Hall and planned to close the centre.

The news was met with an outcry, with the former head of the Hall warning that if the “much-loved” outdoor education centre closed the county’s children will be the “real losers”.

The county council has been consulting with staff over the future of the services it runs from the hall - which celebrated its 70th anniversary earlier this year.

It insisted a final decision on the future of the hall was yet to be made, despite John Fisher, cabinet member for children’s services, previously saying retaining services there would mean “the potential loss of other vital services for children”.

Now a petition set up by Brian Donovan to save the Hall has gained more than 4,000 signatures, and is moving towards the 4,500 it needs for the issue to be debated by councillors.

The petition states: “For 70 years, children have learned and appreciated the environment, outdoor living, nature, and working together at Holt Hall. They have developed self-confidence and increased wellbeing, during their three day residential or day visits.

“We want this important service to continue.”

The petition also criticises the council’s consultation process. It states: “We have tried to engage NCC in discussions with suggestions for increasing revenue, but they will only answer through the ‘consultation process’. The ‘consultation’ process does not feel open and genuine, and allows the council to reject or ignore feedback.”

Chris Snudden, director for learning and inclusion at NCC, said: “We completely agree that outdoor learning is important for children and young people and part of our proposal is to look at how we can continue to provide support and advice to schools, as well as coordinating and growing provision across the whole county to help Norfolk’s schools access a wider range of outdoor learning opportunities.

“There are many high-quality providers of outdoor education in Norfolk and this proposal means we would be able to support them, rather than compete with them, so that more children across the county can enjoy the benefits of outdoor education.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

Drone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon Carter

New traffic calming measures being installed to slow down drivers in village

Stocks Hill in Bawburgh. Picture: Google

Thousands of homes in balance as government asked to fund £30-50m road

Traffic on the A10 at West Winch. Picture: Matthew Usher.

7 places in Norfolk for an autumnal walk

Where can you go for an autumnal walk in Norfolk and Suffolk during lockdown? Photo: Anthony Kelly

Boat sinks on Broads

The Broads Authority was made aware of the sunken boat on October 27. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Thai restaurant named among best in country for third year in a row

Belle and Kim Steggles at Bann Thai in Cromer, which has won the Good Food Award for best restaurant for the third year in a row. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Drivers and ‘darn great camper’ park where they like at popular beach

Drone picture showing the clifftop cafe and car park at Winterton where people ignored a parking ban in Beach Road on Saturday, November 7 Picture: Simon Carter

Large police presence as teen’s climate protest on 100ft crane passes 24 hours

Numerous emergency service vehicles and officers are at the scene on Sunday morning - 24 hours after Alex Sidney climbed a Duke Street crane for an Extinction Rebellion protest Photo: Peter Walsh

Thousands of homes in balance as government asked to fund £30-50m road

Traffic on the A10 at West Winch. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship win against Swansea City

Tim Krul foils Andre Ayew in Norwich City's 1-0 Championship win over Swansea City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Fears Covid-19 has killed Saturday forever as seaside town is hit hard

Great Yarmouth on the first Saturday of lockdown 2. There are fears Saturday will never be the same again Picture: Liz Coates