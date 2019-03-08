Search

Loud music petition could be debated by council committee today

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 June 2019

Lynn Lockhart and Matt Edwards delivering a petition about noise from Norwich venues at City Hall. Picture: David Hannant

Lynn Lockhart and Matt Edwards delivering a petition about noise from Norwich venues at City Hall. Picture: David Hannant

A petition calling on Norwich City Council to refuse applications to hold loud music events in residential parts of the city could be discussed by councillors today.

The petition, which was signed by almost 100 people, was handed in at City Hall on Monday ahead of its licensing committee meeting on Thursday.

It was led by 68-year-old Lynn Lockhart, of Maidestone Road, who particularly pointed the finger at the Rooftop Gardens on Rose Lane and the Last Pub Standing on King Street.

Ms Lockhart submitted the petition ahead of the 10am deadline on Wednesday, however it remains to be seen if it will be added to the meeting's agenda - due to complications around where it was handed in.

The petition was launched on Sunday, May 5 - the day of Kissed on the Roof - a 10-hour music marathon held at the Rose Lane venue, which prompted a number of complaints.

Its organiser, Jamie Waite, has since defended the series of events, which was first held three years ago.

He said: "We take complaints very seriously and will do our utmost to ensure public satisfaction and also accommodate the residents who have complained.

"We do three events a year at the Rooftop Gardens - all with temporary events notice - and the rest of the time it does not play any music apart from the occasional guitar act.

"I will do my utmost to ensure the residents are happy [in future] and make sure there is common ground where we can all be happy at these events three times a year."

He added: "The event has grown dramatically and is now recognised nationwide. We are proud that we have delivered an experience to more than 3,000 people over the last three years.

"We enable local Norwich people not having to travel to major cities to experience these types of events."

Ms Lockhart said she felt the venues had taken a "mission creep" approach since they were first issued their licences, whereby they gradually increase the number of events they hold.

