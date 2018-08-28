Search

Advanced search

Town councillors vote no confidence in one of their members after ‘disarray’

PUBLISHED: 10:40 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:41 04 January 2019

Sheringham town councillor Peter Cox. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham town councillor Peter Cox. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Town councillors in Sheringham have passed a vote of no confidence in one of their number after allegations of bullying and a previous meeting which ended in “disarray”.

Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft, left, with deputy mayor Liz Withington. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft, left, with deputy mayor Liz Withington. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

But the councillor in question, 69-year-old Peter Cox, has vowed to fight on as a member of the council and has declared the vote “illegal”.

At an extraordinary meeting on Thursday (January 3) councillors voted, in private, for the motion of no confidence in Mr Cox by eight to two, with two abstentions.

It followed a vote of confidence in mayor Madeleine Ashcroft and deputy mayor Liz Withington, which was passed by nine votes in favour with one abstention.

The votes came after a December budget meeting which Mrs Ashcroft said “ended in disarray” because of comments Mr Cox made which were “completely derogatory”, and allegations of bullying by Mr Cox which resulted in a complaint being made in the summer to the monitoring officer at North Norfolk District Council, which was not upheld.

Mrs Ashcroft said Mr Cox had also sent “vile” letters to her and others.

Speaking after the meeting, Mrs Ashcroft said she hoped the votes would be a wake-up call for Mr Cox, and that the council could now move in a “positive direction”.

She said: “This was to show that we won’t tolerate his behaviour towards women and the other councillors who disagree with him.

“We wanted to make sure that his behaviour improved because we’re not prepared to accept it anymore.

“We just want to move forward and get things done for the town and we felt that he was stopping that.”

MORE: The future is bright and exciting for Sheringham, says new town mayor

Mr Cox did not attend the meeting, but said later the mayor and deputy mayor were not acting in the best interests of the town or council.

He said: “They just want to persecute someone who has spoken against them. They think that by doing this they can silence me and victimise me. They have caused a lot of problems for the councillors and also the council staff. I’m totally fed up with the way they’re acting.”

Mr Cox said he would remain on the council despite the vote.

He said: “I will continue to be a voice of common sense and they will not stop me from criticising them when necessary.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Nicholas Weaver and Ewan Dodds at Anglesea Heights, which now belongs to Ipswich School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Local people describe shock after masked robber with gun steals cash from restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

The secret Little Switzerland hidden away in the Norfolk Broads

One of the entrance dykes to Little Switzerland on the River Bure, dating from c1910. Photo: Broadlandmemories.co.uk

Man attacked with golf club in early hours of New Year’s Day

A man was attacked near the Hill House pub in Happisburgh. Picture: submitted

Police search for stabbing victim who fled scene of assault

Officers were called shortly to the Goodman Square area at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Running column: Where would running be without the wonder of parkrun, asks Mark Armstrong?

Action from Thetford parkrun on New Year's Day. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists