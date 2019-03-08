'This is Norfolk, we're allowed to not make sense' - new political party wins first council seat

Wymondham town crier Pete Travis heralds the launch of this year's Wymondham Vintage Day. Picture: Ian Spratt Archant

A small piece of political history was made in a Norfolk town during in the local elections - which may have passed many by.

Like all councils across the county, Wymondham Town Council has representatives from major political parties - eight from the Conservatives and five Liberal Democrats to be exact.

However, following last week's local election the council became the first - and only - council in the country to have a councillor representing a brand new political party.

With 814 votes - the largest number in the ward - Pete Green became a town councillor for the Central Wymondham Ward, representing the Community Candidate Party, of which he is a founding member.

Mr Green, who is known by some as Pete Travis, founded the party in 2015 but it was not officially registered in time to field a candidate in the local elections then.

This time though, Mr Green - who is also Wymondham town crier - was able to stand and was one of five town councillors successful in the ward.

He said the party had been formed as an independent group of sorts, to provide a banner for them to stand under and that he was one of around a dozen members.

He said: "The Community Candidate Party is a political party for independents, which I know does not really make sense but this is Norfolk and we are allowed not to make sense.

"It was designed to allow independent councillors who want to do best by their communities to have a party structure behind them."

Mr Green also stood in the district election and came within 164 votes of earning a place on South Norfolk Council in the same ward.

He added: "I stood in the election purely for selfish reasons - I am not getting any younger and soon will be carried out of here in a black box, so I want to do everything I can to make sure I leave Wymondham still a nice place to live.

"I believe Wymondham is a lovely place so I'm sure others do too so I want to keep it that way."