Home builder succeeds in bid to reduce amount of affordable housing in Dereham development

Persimmon Homes has permission to build 100 homes off Westfield Road in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

A home builder has been successful in its bid to reduce the number of affordable houses it delivers in a major upcoming scheme.

Persimmon Homes Ltd had pledged to made 40 out of 100 homes it will build off Westfield Road in Dereham affordable when it first proposed the scheme.

However, with approval secured, the company lodged a second application to slash this number down to 25 - a reduction of more than a third.

The bid came under scrutiny from Dereham Town Council, which accused Persimmon of attempting to "cherry pick" council policies for its own profit.

However, Breckland Council has now given the reduction the go ahead, following case officer Fiona Hunter's recommendation to allow it.

She said: "The reduction in affordable housing does not affect the overall planning balance and its acceptability.

"Having referred to the committee report for [the original] outline application, this did not state that 40pc affordable housing was essential in making an otherwise unacceptable development acceptable."