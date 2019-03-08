Developer bidding to slash number of affordable houses it builds on 100-home site

A homebuilder which promised to provide 40 affordable homes in Dereham has launched a bid to scale this number back.

When Persimmon Homes was given permission by Breckland Council to build up to 100 homes off Westfield Road in Dereham, the developer vowed that 40pc of these would be affordable housing.

However, with planning permission granted, the developer is now proposing it slash this number to 25 - meaning it will provide two-thirds of what the application was originally considered on.

A spokesman for Persimmon Homes Anglia said: "We are committed to delivering quality new homes for first time buyers and first time movers where they are most needed.

"Our proposals for Dereham are in accordance with Breckland's new local plan - due for adoption this summer - and would enable us to provide 25 affordable homes and 75 affordable open market homes for local people within three years."