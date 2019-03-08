Castle Museum one of 27 new locations in Norfolk which will provide free sanitary products

Norwich Castle Museum is one of 27 new locations which will offer free sanitary products. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Museums, council offices and youth centres have been included in 27 new places which will soon provide sanitary products free of charge.

Independent Norfolk county councillor Sandra Squire. Pic: Norfolk Independent Group. Independent Norfolk county councillor Sandra Squire. Pic: Norfolk Independent Group.

In a bid to tackle period poverty across the county, Norfolk County Council has agreed to make the essentials readily available at dozens of new locations.

The decision comes as an extension of the council's successful partnership with the Tricky Period project, which has made sanitary goods readily available in all 47 of Norfolk's libraries.

However, while this service relies on people making donations, members of the council's corporate select committee have agreed to provide the costs of supplies in the 27 new locations.

Given the option of extending the donation service, installing reasonably priced vending machines or supplying the products outright, the committee opted to commit to spending up to £3,125 a year to purchase the supplies.

This would be on top of a one-off cost of £5,000 to bring in the measure, which has been recommended to cabinet to rubber stamp.

It comes following a motion which was brought before the council in April by Labour councillor Colleen Walker, amended by Conservative councillor Penny Carpenter and passed.

Sandra Squire, independent councillor for Marshland North, was keen to support the option of the council paying outright for the products.

She said: "Periods turn up whenever they feel like it so when you are not prepared it can be devastating - so whatever distance you have to travel to get them is too far when dignity is at stake."

Chris Jones, councillor for Thorpe Hamlet, said the Labour group had already arranged for some to be supplied at County Hall and had experienced a demand, so welcomed the report.

He said: "There is definitely a demand for this that can be filled at what is a relatively low cost."

Among the locations will be all 10 of the museums under Norfolk County Council control, along with council-owned buildings in Norwich, King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth.

Alongside the council's 47 libraries, this will see free sanitary products made available at 74 locations across the county.

Karen Vincent, Conservative councillor and chairman of the corporate select committee, said: "This is a very positive step and in terms of the big picture is at a low cost."

The 27 new locations are as follows:

- Priory House, King's Lynn

- 1 Birch Tree Close, King's Lynn

- Woodside Centre community hub

- Woodside One neighbourhood nursery

- County Hall, Norwich

- Wensum Lodge, Norwich

- Carrow House, Norwich

- Richmond House, Norwich

- Unit One, Whiting Road, Norwich

- Norman House, Great Yarmouth

- Shrublands, Great Yarmouth

- Havenbridge House, Great Yarmouth

- Shirehall and Castle Study Centre, Norwich

- Cromer Museum East Cottages, Cromer

- Merchant's Court, Cromer

- Town House Museum, King's Lynn

- Gressenhall Rural Life Museum

- Union Farm, Gressenhall

- Ancient House Museum, Thetford

- Norwich Archive Centre

- Stranger's Hall Museum, Norwich

- Castle Museum, Norwich

- Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell, Norwich

- Bacon House, Norwich

- Elizabethan House Museum, Great Yarmouth

- Tolhouse Museum, Great Yarmouth

- Time and Tide Museum, Great Yarmouth