Search

Advanced search

Removing 'dirty, smelly' city centre traffic helped buck empty shops trend, says councillor

PUBLISHED: 14:19 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:00 15 January 2020

Philippa Nibbs, director of sales for UK, south and east outside the new Primark store in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Philippa Nibbs, director of sales for UK, south and east outside the new Primark store in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Amid fears online shopping is killing off the high street, council leaders have hailed new figures as evidence Norwich is bucking the trend.

Norwich city councillor Mike Stonard. Pic: Archant.Norwich city councillor Mike Stonard. Pic: Archant.

Norwich City Council's annual report into vacancy rates and changes of shop types in the city centre showed that the percentage of vacant units fell from 10.8pc in 2018 to 10.1pc in 2019, compared to Britain's average annual rate of 13pc.

And the amount of vacant available floorspace in the city centre as whole has gone to 5.5pc from the 2018 figure of 7.3pc, which City Hall officers said is "significantly better" than when it was as high as 12.4pc in 2010.

MORE: Reader letter: Primark is the only shop in Norwich people are prepared to make a special trip for

Officers said: "Over the past few years, the city has seen a trend of rising vacancies and nationally there has also been an increase in vacancy rates, so a reduction in vacancy rates has bucked the trend."

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said the city centre was vibrant.

Castle Quarter, where former shops are being used for leisure purposes. Pic: ArchantCastle Quarter, where former shops are being used for leisure purposes. Pic: Archant

You may also want to watch:

He said: "We are seeing footfall rising and we've seen Primark has made a major investment in the city centre, while we're seeing retail vacancies drop, which is great.

"We must be doing something right. What we are doing right is taking out the dirty, polluting, smelly traffic, making the city centre a much more pleasant place to be."

However, the city centre is changing. Officers said the past 12 months had seen a "significant reduction" in the amount of retail space, down by 2.8pc (6,231 square metres). That is a greater drop than the past decade combined.

City Hall senior planner Joy Brown said that was largely attributed to the diversification at the recently rebranded Castle Quarter (previously Castle Mall), where some units which used to be shops are now used for leisure purposes.

Officers said such changes were counter to the council's own policies, but did stop units sitting empty and future policies may need to change to reflect the diversification of city centres.

And Green councillor Denise Carlo warned the future of the retail sector remained uncertain.

She said: "For example, if Debenhams and House Of Fraser were to close and Marks and Spencer were to slim down, we would be looking at some really big holes in Norwich, so we should not sit on our laurels."

Most Read

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Almost 500 left without power as high winds batter Norfolk

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorist in feud with garage after car stolen while being repaired

Stephen Wright's car was stolen from Dunthorne's garage in Wells-next-the-Sea while it was in for repairs and later found crashed. Picture: Archant

See inside £1.3m house on main road into Norwich

A four bed property on Newmarket Road is on the market for more than £1m. Photo: Strutt & Parker

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested after four-vehicle crash on NDR

Emergency services were called to the NDR (Broadland Northway). Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Buy one of Trowse’s Victorian worker’s cottages which rarely come up for sale

The property in Trowse for sale. Pic: Pymm & Co

‘We have turned our back on being a café’: Historic hotel makes restaurant announcement

Hannah Springham and partner Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

New homes would cause “minimal damage” inquiry told

The second day of an inquiry into plans to build 600 houses near a historic castle is currently underway. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Rocketman director announced as Norwich Film Festival judge

The Norwich film festival team in 2019, pictured from back left: Charlie Hunt, Siobhan Ennis, Michelle Lillie, and front row from left: Kellen Playford and Craig Higgins. Photo: Penny Bartram
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists