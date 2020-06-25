People urged to take Test and Trace system seriously to stem virus

People in Norfolk are being urged to paqy heed to coronavirus symptoms and Test and Trace contact. Pic: Ben Birchall/PA Wire. PA Wire/PA Images

A plea has been issued for people across Norfolk to take the coronavirus Test and Trace system seriously - and to isolate and get tested if they think they might have caught the virus or are contacted because they have been near somebody who has.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for public health. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives. Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for public health. Pic: Norfolk Conservatives.

Health bosses and council leaders said people’s behaviour will be a key factor in making sure the Test and Trace system, which has come in for criticism, works.

The latest NHS Test and Trace figures show just under a quarter of people (5,062) who tested positive for COVID-19 nationally between May 28 to June 17 and who had been transferred to the tracing system were not reached.

That number includes people the service was unable to reach because there had been no response to text, email and call reminders.

A total of 20,968 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in England had their case transferred to the contact tracing system during the first three weeks of its operation, according to figures from the Department of Health and Social Care.

Of this total, 15,225 people (73pc) were reached and asked to provide details of recent contacts.

During the first three weeks of Test and Trace, 113,925 people who had been identified as recent close contacts of people who had tested positive were reached through the tracing system - 89pc out of a total of 128,566 identified contacts.

And Cath Byford, chief nurse with NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Our call to everyone is, if you have coronavirus symptoms then self-isolate, get a test and help us track down people you have been in contact with. It’s one way that together we can beat this virus.”

Bill Borrett, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for public health, said: “This isn’t just about protecting ourselves, but making sure we all play our part to protect everyone around us. We all have friends and family that we want to keep safe – whether that’s parents, elderly grandparents, and even our children.”

As soon as you isolate, visit www.nhs.uk/coronavirus or call 119 to book a test. Stay in isolation until you receive your results,

If you are alerted by NHS Test and Trace, you must isolate for 14 days after your contact with the individual. If you develop symptoms, you must book a test at the NHS coronavirus website and your household must isolate.