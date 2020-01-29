Search

People urged to have say on where thousands of homes could be built

PUBLISHED: 06:00 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 06:34 29 January 2020

Shaun Vincent, leader of Broadland District Council, declared his work as a consultant with members of the council. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council

It is "tremedously important" that people have their say over where thousands of homes could be built in and around Norwich over the next two decades, council leaders have said.

Homes could be built on the Carrow Works site in Norwich. Picture: Nick ButcherHomes could be built on the Carrow Works site in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

Public consultation starts today on a key blueprint for where the homes could be built in Norwich, South Norfolk and Broadland by 2038.

The draft version of the Greater Norwich Local Plan sets out a vision for growth, identifies sites for new homes, jobs and infrastructure and will be used to make decisions on planning applications.

The plan provides opportunities for about 44,500 new homes over the next 20 years. More than 80pc are being carried forward from existing plans, but the new blueprint has put forward sites for almost 8,000 further new homes.

Over the past two years, the Greater Norwich Development Partnership - made up of Norwich City Council, Broadland District Council, South Norfolk Council and Norfolk County Council - had invited landowners to put forward sites for those 8,000 new homes.

Potential sites in the draft plan include 1,200 homes at the former Colman’s site in Norwich, 1,200 homes near White House Farm in Sprowston, some 1,400 homes on land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road near Thorpe Marriott. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District CouncilPotential sites in the draft plan include 1,200 homes at the former Colman’s site in Norwich, 1,200 homes near White House Farm in Sprowston, some 1,400 homes on land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road near Thorpe Marriott. Photo: Broadland District Council, Norwich City Council, South Norfolk District Council

Those submissions have now been evaluated, and the draft plan includes more than 4,000 new homes in Norwich, on top of more than 26,000 already allocated,

A key site in Norwich proposed for the plan is the former Colman's/Unilever site at Trowse, earmarked for a potential development of 1,200 homes, following the closure of the Carrow Works factories.

Some 1,400 homes could be allowed on land between Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road near Thorpe Marriott, while in Sprowston, 1,200 homes could be built on land near White House Farm, close to the recent housing development.

The market towns of Wymondham, Aylsham, Diss/Harleston and Long Stratton could see 1,250 further homes on top of 5,000 already allocated, with about 500 more across what are known as key service centres, such as Acle, Wroxham, Poringland and Hethersett.

Shaun Vincent, Broadland District Council leader. Pic: Archant Library.Shaun Vincent, Broadland District Council leader. Pic: Archant Library.

A further 480 homes, on top of 955 already earmarked, would be allocated in other parts of Broadland, while a separate plan will come up with suggested sites for at least 1,200 homes in village clusters in South Norfolk, on top of 1,349 already allocated.

Shaun Vincent, chairman of the Greater Norwich Development Partnership and Broadland District Council leader, said: "It's tremedously important that people have their say. We're showung the working out we have done and we think we've got it right.

"But there are people out there who will have local knowledge who might have their own views and those views are what we want to hear, in case we need to change some of it." The consultation, at www.gnlp.org.uk, runs until March 16.

There will be a number of drop in sessions about the blueprint, as follows:

Acle Community Centre, February 6, 2 to 8pm

Aylsham Town Hall, February 11, 2 to 8pm

Chedgrave, Brian Clarke Meeting Room, February 17, 2 to 8pm

Costessey Centre, February 13, 2 to 8pm

Cringleford Willow Centre, February, 4, 2 to 8pm

Diss, The Corn Hall, March 3, 2 to 8pm

Harleston Library, February 28, 2 to 6.30pm

Hingham, Lincoln Hall, February 25, 2 to 8pm

Horsford Village Hall, March 4, 2 to 8pm

Norwich, The Forum, February 26 and March 5, 2 to 8pm

Sprowston Diamond Centre, February 19, 2 to 8pm

Taverham Village Hall, February 21, 2 to 8pm

Wymondham North Wymondham Community Centre, February 14, 2 to 8pm

