Coronavirus: Will bins still be emptied and should I deal with my rubbish differently?

Councils say they will continue to try to ensure people's rubbish is collected druing the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Adrian Judd . Archant

People who suspect they have coronavirus are being urged to get rid of their waste differently, to prevent the virus spreading.

Councils are urging people to follow the guidance to keep those collecting rubbish safe.

They say that personal waste, such as used tissues and disposable cleaning cloths, should be stored securely within disposable rubbish bags.

These bags should be placed into another bag, tied securely and kept separate from other waste.

People should put them aside for at least 72 hours before placing them in your usual external household waste bin.

Other household waste can be disposed of as normal.

Waste should be stored safely and kept away from children. People who live in buildings with communal waste areas should store your waste in the way detailed previously for at least 72 hours before putting the bags in the communal area.

People are also being asking people to clean the handles of bins with disinfectant where possible before and after putting them out for collection and people reminded to wash their hands after handling their wheeled bin.

Councils have said they are trying to make sure waste is still collected, but that could be affected if there are staff shortages. Councils say they are closely monitoring that situation every day.

Nick Baker, vice-chairman of the Norfolk Resilience Forum, had previously warned that there could be disruption, and of that is the case, then garden waste collections would stop first, then collection of recycling, but all efforts would be made to keep collecting general waste.

Councils are also staggering when bin collectors go out, to minimise contact between crews at depots, so some people’s bins are being emptied at different times to normal.

And, due to staffing issues caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in West Norfolk, the borough council has suspended garden waste (brown bin) collections. A council spokesman said: “We hope to find a solution to reinstate these as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

Recycling centres remain open, apart from at Wymondham. But, given people have been urged to stay indoors except to get food and medicine, for one form of exercise a day, for medical needs, to support the vulnerable and for work if “absolutely neccessary” unless it can be done from home, a question mark hangs over whether they will remain open to the public.