Search

Advanced search

Norfolk elections: People urged to consider voting by post if coronavirus pandemic persists

PUBLISHED: 11:35 15 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 15 November 2020

People who want to vote in next year's Norfolk elections have been urged to consider voting by post. Pic: Rui Vieira / PA Archive

People who want to vote in next year's Norfolk elections have been urged to consider voting by post. Pic: Rui Vieira / PA Archive

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Plans are being made to help keep people safe they cast their votes in local elections next year, should the coronavirus pandemic remain an issue.

People in Norwich will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 next year, to vote for who represents them on the city council, Norfolk County Council and as Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner

Due to the possibility of Covid-19 still being around next May, Norwich City Council is alerting people to the possibility of voting by post, should they prefer, rather than visiting the polling station.

Stuart Guthrie, democratic and elections manager at City Hall, said: “The elections next year are very important – they’re an opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re thinking about these elections now so that, however you choose to cast your vote in May, you can do so safely.

“We’re putting arrangements in place to help you stay safe at the polling station; you can expect many of the measures you’ve become used to in shops over recent months, such as hand sanitiser and floor markings. But you also have the option to apply to vote by post or by proxy.”

Norwich City Council has written to those not currently registered as postal voters to let them know that they can apply now, if they choose to vote in this way.

People can find out how to register to vote by post here.

People need to be registered to vote in order to have a say at the elections. This can be done at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

A search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

DPD driver gets stuck on farmer’s field

The DPD driver had to be rescued by a tractor. Photo: Carole Gidney

Police and Coastguard searching for missing windsurfer

Hunstanton Beach, where police have been searching for a missing man.Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

A search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

The ‘real JR Hartley’s’ mansion goes up for sale for £2million

Wilby Hall, for sale for £2m. Pic: Savills

Three weeks of work to tackle junction flooding problems

Three weeks of roadworks will be done to tackle flooding at the junction of Britannia Way and Dereham Road in Costessey. Pic: Google Street View.

Can you help rehome cat found with a broken jaw?

Adonis is a five-year-old male Bengal cat Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

New country park for Norfolk among wishlist of schemes to boost county economy

Burlingham Woodland could form part of a new Norfolk country park. Picture: Denise Bradley