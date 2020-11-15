Norfolk elections: People urged to consider voting by post if coronavirus pandemic persists

Plans are being made to help keep people safe they cast their votes in local elections next year, should the coronavirus pandemic remain an issue.

People in Norwich will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 next year, to vote for who represents them on the city council, Norfolk County Council and as Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner

Due to the possibility of Covid-19 still being around next May, Norwich City Council is alerting people to the possibility of voting by post, should they prefer, rather than visiting the polling station.

Stuart Guthrie, democratic and elections manager at City Hall, said: “The elections next year are very important – they’re an opportunity to make your voice heard and have a say on who represents you on issues that directly affect day-to-day life here in Norwich.

“We’re thinking about these elections now so that, however you choose to cast your vote in May, you can do so safely.

“We’re putting arrangements in place to help you stay safe at the polling station; you can expect many of the measures you’ve become used to in shops over recent months, such as hand sanitiser and floor markings. But you also have the option to apply to vote by post or by proxy.”

Norwich City Council has written to those not currently registered as postal voters to let them know that they can apply now, if they choose to vote in this way.

People can find out how to register to vote by post here.

People need to be registered to vote in order to have a say at the elections. This can be done at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote