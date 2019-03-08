Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'People won't have a retirement' - campaigner slams proposed increase in state pension age

PUBLISHED: 16:17 19 August 2019

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Archant

The co-founder of a Norfolk women's pensions protest group has criticised research calling for a rise in the state pension age to 75 as "upsetting" and unrealistic.

Research published by the Tory think-tank, the Centre for Social Justice, has proposed an increase in the state pension age to 75.

But the recommendation, which - if adopted - would come into force by 2035, has been described as worrying by Lynn Nicholls, leader of the Norfolk Broads PAIN (Pension Action in Norfolk) group.

"I just think people aren't going to have a retirement in the future if they go ahead with it," said Mrs Nicholls, from Thetford.

The PAIN group campaigns around the change to the women's state pension age from 60 to 66.

Norfolk Broads PAIN group leaders, pictured from left, Lynn Nicholls, Annette James, and Lorraine White. Photo: ArchantNorfolk Broads PAIN group leaders, pictured from left, Lynn Nicholls, Annette James, and Lorraine White. Photo: Archant

She added: "It's bad enough that has gone up to 66. I don't know what their thinking is behind it."

The report, published in August 2019 by the Conservative research organisation founded by former Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) minister Iain Duncan-Smith, concluded: "While this might seem contrary to a long-standing compassionate attitude to an older generation that have paid their way in the world and deserve to be looked after, we do not believe it should be.

You may also want to watch:

"Working longer has the potential to improve health and wellbeing, increase retirement savings and ensure the full functioning of public services."

Life expectancy figures for people in Norfolk, published in April 2019, show an average of 80 years for men and 84 for women.

And Mrs Nicholls hit back at claims the rise could be beneficial to older people, and said: "We know a lot of our members are struggling to carry on working for an extra five or six years.

"There may be people who like working when they're older but the majority of people have had enough - they've done their time."

The 65-year-old former Tesco employee added: "In a lot of physical jobs I don't think you would be able to carry on [but] even in an office you still get mentally tired.

"They just want you to carry on working and there won't be a retirement in years to come.

"I'm quite upset about it - we're now fighting for our children and grand children.

"I don't want them having to work until that age.

"I hope people do plan but it's hard when your young, and saving for a house or raising a family, to plan for retirement, but that's what they will need to do."

Related articles

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Family of tragic toddler feared memorial bench had been stolen - but council had removed it

Wesley Innes Jnr. Pic: Marlene Innes.

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Forgotten mural rediscovered at church near lost Norfolk village

Aerial shot of Waterden church where a wall painting has been uncovered during restoration work. Picture: Skyz the Limit Photography

Family of tragic toddler feared memorial bench had been stolen - but council had removed it

Wesley Innes Jnr. Pic: Marlene Innes.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Is this the UK’s best seaside pub?

The Anchor at Walberswick has been singled out by CAMRA as one of the country's 10 foremost seaside pubs Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: Moment thief was caught on camera in attempted burglary

According to Suffolk Constabulary, the key to securing the conviction was the footage. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘He had his last meal at The Edith Cavell’ - City bids fond farewell to Gonzo of Gonzo’s Tea Room

Gonzo outside Norwich Cathedral on his last tour of the city. Photo: Courtesy of Brad Baxter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists