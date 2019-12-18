Search

Payments to councillors to be reviewed at North Norfolk District Council

PUBLISHED: 10:02 18 December 2019

Conservative Duncan Baker celebrates becoming the new MP for North Norfolk with a majority of more than 14,000 votes. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A Norfolk council has set up a panel to look into the allowances it awards to its elected members.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will review the remuneration of councillors over the next four months, with changes to payments to be introduced from May 2020.

It comes as the newly elected MP for North Norfolk, Conservative Duncan Baker, confirmed he intends to stay on as a district councillor on top of his parliamentary role.

At a meeting of the full council held on Tuesday, December 17, Dr Clive Stockton, chairman of the council, said: "This is simply to form the committee.

"We have to do it under central government rules."

And Sarah Butikofer, leader of the council, added: "This isn't something that we would chase to do as we recognise people are under a lot of financial constraints.

"We are setting up a panel."

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of forming the panel.

