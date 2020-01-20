Vaping to be banned in taxis?

A Norfolk council could ban passengers from vaping in taxis.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) will hold a public consultation next month on changes to its taxi licensing policy.

And potential updates to the rules include the banning of taxi passengers from using e-cigarettes and vaporisers.

A report discussed by the council's licensing committee on Monday, January 20 stated: "The driver must not smoke, or permit any passenger to smoke, in a licensed vehicle at any time.

"This includes the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigs), personal vaporisers (PV) and electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), which are also prohibited."

The council is also debating waiving the application fee for fully electric vehicles and is "encouraging the uptake of low emission and electric vehicles in the district".

Licensing officer Lara Clare said the six-week public consultation would be launched in February 2020.