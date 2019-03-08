Search

Promotion party feeling as Norwich prepares for parade to salute victorious Canaries

PUBLISHED: 09:57 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 01 May 2019

Mario Vrancic, of Norwich, celebrates promotion at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/04/2019

Paul Chesterton

Norwich is gearing up for what promises to be a memorable promotion party on Bank Holiday Monday, when victorious Canaries will parade through the city’s streets.

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFCThe promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Norwich City's triumphant return to the Premier League could yet be capped by the Carrow Road club being named champions if they pick up at least a point away at Aston Villa on Sunday.

But, whatever the result, tens of thousands of Canaries fans are set to turn the city's streets into a sea of yellow and green as they cheer on the players.

The Norwich City flag is flying over the John Lewis store in All Saints Green, while St Giles-on-the-Hill church intends to ring out its bells on Monday to salute the team for their remarkable season.

The celebrations on Monday will start at 9am, where BT Sport host and Canaries supporter Jake Humphrey will be compering talks with various City players and coaching staff.

The Norwich City flag flies over John Lewis. Pic: Tim Youngman.The Norwich City flag flies over John Lewis. Pic: Tim Youngman.

Memories of a remarkable season will be relived on the balcony of City Hall, from 9.30am to 10.30am, before a moment to celebrate promotion - and potentially winning the Championship.

The players and club staff will then make their way to two buses – one open-topped and one partially open-topped – which will set off from outside Dencora House in Theatre Street at 11am.

The parade will go down Theatre Street, turning into Red Lion Street and heading past Norwich Castle via Castle Meadow.

Lord mayor Martin Schmierer holds a Norwich City scarf aloft in the council chamber. Picture: Courtesy of Martin SchmiererLord mayor Martin Schmierer holds a Norwich City scarf aloft in the council chamber. Picture: Courtesy of Martin Schmierer

The coaches will then turn left into Upper King Street and Tombland, passing the cathedral as they turn into Palace Street where the parade will end close to the Wig and Pen pub. It will last for about an hour and a quarter in total.

Club bosses hope fans will then head to Carrow Road to continue the celebration at the testimonial for former Canaries Wes Hoolahan and Russell Martin.

Martin Schmierer, Lord Mayor of Norwich, said: “As a lifelong Norwich City fan, I am ecstatic about promotion and the opportunity to be able to celebrate with the fans who will be on the streets, and with the players and staff, is fantastic.

“Going back into the Premier League really put Norwich on the map. It will have a massive impact on the prestige and profile in the city. The parade will be a wonderful way to recognise the fans.”

