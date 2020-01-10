Search

Parking will soon be banned on busy street to beach

PUBLISHED: 14:42 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42 10 January 2020

Parking is set to be banned on a busy street used by beach-goers and locals in north Norfolk.

The Gangway in Cromer, one of the main roads heading from the high street to the beach, has had a new clearway order approved by Norfolk County Council.

The regulation will prevent anybody from parking on the cobbled road after concerns were raised by Cromer Town Council and North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) over both preservation and access.

The idea, put forward by county council cabinet member Martin Wilby, received a total of three letters of objection and one of approval during the consultation period in January 2019.

Mr Wilby, the member for highways, infrastructure and environmental services, said: "The Gangway is relatively narrow and the local member, town council and district council asked to stop all parking in order to maintain this as well as pedestrian safety."

Tim Adams, a town and district councillor for Cromer, has been involved with the idea since the start.

He said: "The Gangway is a listed structure, and we have not been looking after it properly.

"As a result of the parking we have seen cobbles being dislodged and people parking over the disabled crossing.

"I think people will see the benefit once the cars are gone."

Issues were raised about parking on the road after emergency, refuse and fishing vehicles were unable to access the esplanade and pier.

But one objector said: "Residents would be isolated with wholly inadequate alternatives to parking, there is already a serious lack of residents parking and removing a further seven spaces would make this even worse."

Another objector said: "I have lived on The Gangway for two years and have in that time only seen two incidents where access vehicle was restricted."

In reply to the objectors, Mr Wilby said: "There are a number of roads within close proximity to The Gangway where residents can park as an alternative to The Gangway.

"All the parked cars cause issues for emergency vehicles which need to get access to the esplanade, pier and beach."

The clearway order should be implemented in The Gangway within the next month.

