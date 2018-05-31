New figures reveal surge in number of parking tickets issued by Norfolk councils

The number of parking tickets being issued by councils across Norfolk has soared, with more than £1m raised from motorists last year.

Across Norfolk, civil enforcement officers issued 48,467 penalty charge notices in 2018/19 for on-street parking infringements.

That was some 6,000 more than were issued the previous year, when there were 42,202.

The number of those notices which drivers ended up paying went up, from 28,306 in 2017/18 to 35,908 in 2018/19 - bringing in at least £1.3m.

Notices are issued by civil enforcement officers for flouting on-street restrictions, such as parking yellow lines, not buying pay and display tickets or staying too long in time-limited spaces.

They range from £25 to £70, depending on the seriousness of the infringement and how quickly they are paid.

The most tickets were issued and paid in Norwich. Just over 27,340 were issued in 2018/19, of which 20,098 were paid.

More than 500 were cancelled after appeals, with thousands more still going through that process.

There were also 24 times when vehicles were immobilised.

Bruce Bentley, principal transportation planner at Norwich City Council, responsible for enforcement in the city, said: "This is done by bailiffs when an individual refuses to pay the fine and accrued costs.

"Immobilising the vehicle results in payment so the clamp is then removed. This action is only taken once an individual has failed to pay at any point in the proceedings and are still refusing even when confronted by the bailiff."

The city council has yet to provide a total for how much was generated in 2018/19, but it was £730,000 the year before.

Across the rest of Norfolk, the Norfolk Parking Partnership covers the other councils.

King's Lynn and West Norfolk overtook Great Yarmouth last year as the area which raised the most from penalty notices, up to more than £224,362 compared to £152,204 the previous year.

The number of tickets issued in West Norfolk soared from 4,713 to 6,795 and the number paid jumped from 3,707 to 5,449.

Enforcement in Yarmouth brought in about £206,240 compared to just over £172,650 in 2017/18.

The number of tickets issued in Breckland fell last year. It dropped from 2,138 to 1,631, with the number paid going down from 1,710 to 1,203.