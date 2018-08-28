Parking prices at Greater Anglia stations rise by up to 25%

Passengers parking at Norfolk railway stations have seen prices leapt up by as much as 25%.

It now costs £2,000 for a yearly parking ticket at Norwich station – that’s up 13% on the 2018 price, which set passengers back £1,776. This is one of the highest charges in the region.

Annual parking tickets have also increased by 10% at Diss station, 9% at Great Yarmouth, while at Thetford station they are up by 24% and now cost commuters £400.

Monthly prices have also increased at Thetford by 20% and daily parking prices have risen 15%.

Other double digit increases include a 10% rise in the cost of a weekly parking ticket in Norwich and an 11% rise in the price of daily parking at Great Yarmouth station.

And for those travelling on the network, the hikes rolled out this month come alongside a 3.4% rise in train ticket fares.

People parking at Thetford station expressed their frustration with paying more.

Susan Frampton, who was dropping off her daughter to travel to Manchester, said: “This is really dispiriting especially at the time when they are supposed to be encouraging more people to use public transport to commute rather than drive to work. They don’t seem to have been any improvements to justify this level of increase.”

Michael Watson, who was collecting his wife, said: “It seems excessive and regular users of station can’t be happy to be paying these sorts of increases.”

Most car parks in the Greater Anglia network are run by NCP, but the rail operator sets the prices.

Bosses say they are pumping £25million into improving car parks at the company’s stations – and some prices have been frozen or gone down, including a 9% fall in the cost of weekly parking at Great Yarmouth. While parking is free of charge at Attleborough station.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: “New prices at some station car parks across the Greater Anglia network came into effect on January 12. Some prices have been frozen while others have gone up or down.

“We are currently investing £25million on improving car parks at our stations, including installing Automatic Number Plate Recognition at 20 car parks, adding an extra 1,782 spaces, fitting LED lights, improving CCTV and security and re-tarmacking.

“Prices are set to ensure that when a passenger drives to a station they have the best chance of finding a space in good time to catch their train.

“We’re also to make it easier for people to use other transport including buses, bikes or walking to use our stations including providing over 9,000 free cycle spaces.”