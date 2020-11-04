Search

Advanced search

Paintball site near NDR rejected amid concerns over bats and woodland

PUBLISHED: 11:29 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 04 November 2020

A bid for a paintball site near the Norwich Northern Distributor Road has been rejected. Pictured is a stock photograph of paintballers. Photo: Bill Darnell

A bid for a paintball site near the Norwich Northern Distributor Road has been rejected. Pictured is a stock photograph of paintballers. Photo: Bill Darnell

Archant © 2005

A bid to create a paintballing site in woodland near the Norwich Northern Distributor Road failed to hit the target with councillors, who unanimously turned it down.

Chairman of Drayton Parish Council Graham Everett. Picture: Dominic GilbertChairman of Drayton Parish Council Graham Everett. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Plans for the site, to create up to 22 jobs, in Drayton Drewray woodland, near the Reepham Road junction on the NDR were unanimously rejected by members of Broadland District Council’s planning committee.

Among reasons for rejection were the adverse impact on bats, including barbastelles, that parking was inadequate, that it would be a “visual intrusion” into the countryside and that it would harm the environment, character and appearance of the area.

Applicant Sharon Breeze had sought permission to change the use of the woodland for the paintballing business.

It would have included a customer area with reception, a staff area, gun and equipment racks and a seating area created from wood frames and metal roofs – as well as toilets and storage.

Concerns over bats were among the reasons for refusal of the paintball site scheme. Photo credit: C. PackmanConcerns over bats were among the reasons for refusal of the paintball site scheme. Photo credit: C. Packman

But officers at Broadland District Council had recommended refusal.

Drayton Parish Council had objected, saying it would have a “detrimental impact” on the recently enhanced Dog Lane footway from Drayton to Horsford,

You may also want to watch:

Graham Everett, chairman of Drayton Parish Council, told the planning committee the area was very popular with walkers and the car park there was often full.

He said if the application was approved, it would limit the parking available for other members of the public.

The Campaign To Protect Rural England had said there was “insufficient information to judge effects to the environment”.

There had been 39 objections to the scheme and 16 letters in favour.

Adrian Crotch, councillor for Drayton North ward, said the prospect of job creation at the business did not outweigh the wellbeing benefits which the woodland currently provides to walkers, while the car parking was “inadequate”.

He said: “The application does not support the environmental character of the area, the noise pollution, the impact on wildlife and diversity, the lack of car parking and the associated highways safety means I’d like to see the committee endorse the refusal of this application.”

And all 10 members of the planning committee voted to reject it.

MORE: Wildlife trust to object to NDR Western Link over fears for bats, rivers and trees

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: www.norfolkpubs.co.uk/Luxe Property & Financial Services

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Council’s customer service centre to close during lockdown

East Suffolk Councils customer services centre at the Marina in Lowestoft will close for face-to-face enquiries and visits. Picture: Google Images

New roles for former council bosses as Norwich City Council takes services in-house

Anna Graves. Pic: Breckland and South Holland councils.

Teen arrested as stash of stolen cycles found in house

Is this your bike? Four stolen bikes were recovered from a property in Thetford. Photo: Norfolk Police