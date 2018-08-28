Councillor who questioned leader about alleged ‘connection’ to £8m golf club resigns from Conservative group

Cllr Pablo Dimoglou, right, has resigned from the Breckland Conservatives group. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes Archant

A councillor who raised questions about a council leader’s alleged ‘undisclosed personal connection’ to the previous owners of a multi-million pound golf club has resigned from the Conservative group.

Leader of Breckland Council William Nunn told councillors he had no 'undisclosed personal connection' to the club. Picture: Ian Burt Leader of Breckland Council William Nunn told councillors he had no 'undisclosed personal connection' to the club. Picture: Ian Burt

At a Breckland Council meeting on Thursday, December 6, Cllr Pablo Dimoglou said when council leader William Nunn was due to take over as leader in 2016 he recollected “serious disquiet” among senior council officers who believed Mr Nunn had an “undisclosed personal connection” to the previous owners of Barnham Broom Golf and Country Club, which was bought by the council for £8 million in 2006.

Mr Nunn denied any personal connection with the club and said his only interest in it was through the council’s ownership.

In an email sent to Mr Nunn this morning, Mr Dimoglou apologised for the way in which he challenged the leader, which he said “could be interpreted by some as being accusatory”.

Mr Dimoglou said: “This was totally unnecessary and could have been done in a more professional and courteous manner.

“Having worked with you in cabinet and on council I have never found you to be anything other than honest and committed to serving the residents of Breckland and I deeply regret how my question may have compromised you.”

Mr Dimoglou, a member of the Breckland Conservative group and a representative of Mattishall ward, added that he felt his questions to Mr Nunn were “unnecessarily aggressive” and said this was partly due to not believing he had supported his “personal political aspirations”.

He said: “I fully accept your answer that you have never had any personal connection to owners of Barnham Broom.

“I do stand by my opinion that councils must always endeavour to be open and honest and restrict only the bare minimum of information for the shortest time possible.

“I have decided that it is appropriate for me to resign from Conservative Group with immediate effect.”

Speaking at the council meeting on Thursday, Mr Nunn said: “You know as well as I do at the time of the purchase I had no personal relationship with anyone at Barnham Broom - I never had and I never will.”

