Search

Advanced search

Councillor who questioned leader about alleged ‘connection’ to £8m golf club resigns from Conservative group

PUBLISHED: 11:32 07 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:39 07 December 2018

Cllr Pablo Dimoglou, right, has resigned from the Breckland Conservatives group. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Cllr Pablo Dimoglou, right, has resigned from the Breckland Conservatives group. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Archant

A councillor who raised questions about a council leader’s alleged ‘undisclosed personal connection’ to the previous owners of a multi-million pound golf club has resigned from the Conservative group.

Leader of Breckland Council William Nunn told councillors he had no 'undisclosed personal connection' to the club. Picture: Ian BurtLeader of Breckland Council William Nunn told councillors he had no 'undisclosed personal connection' to the club. Picture: Ian Burt

At a Breckland Council meeting on Thursday, December 6, Cllr Pablo Dimoglou said when council leader William Nunn was due to take over as leader in 2016 he recollected “serious disquiet” among senior council officers who believed Mr Nunn had an “undisclosed personal connection” to the previous owners of Barnham Broom Golf and Country Club, which was bought by the council for £8 million in 2006.

Mr Nunn denied any personal connection with the club and said his only interest in it was through the council’s ownership.

In an email sent to Mr Nunn this morning, Mr Dimoglou apologised for the way in which he challenged the leader, which he said “could be interpreted by some as being accusatory”.

Mr Dimoglou said: “This was totally unnecessary and could have been done in a more professional and courteous manner.

“Having worked with you in cabinet and on council I have never found you to be anything other than honest and committed to serving the residents of Breckland and I deeply regret how my question may have compromised you.”

Mr Dimoglou, a member of the Breckland Conservative group and a representative of Mattishall ward, added that he felt his questions to Mr Nunn were “unnecessarily aggressive” and said this was partly due to not believing he had supported his “personal political aspirations”.

He said: “I fully accept your answer that you have never had any personal connection to owners of Barnham Broom.

“I do stand by my opinion that councils must always endeavour to be open and honest and restrict only the bare minimum of information for the shortest time possible.

“I have decided that it is appropriate for me to resign from Conservative Group with immediate effect.”

Speaking at the council meeting on Thursday, Mr Nunn said: “You know as well as I do at the time of the purchase I had no personal relationship with anyone at Barnham Broom - I never had and I never will.”

READ MORE: Council leader denies ‘undisclosed personal connection’ to £8m golf club

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Warning not to approach prisoner absconded from Norwich prison

James Cox, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police raid Norwich flat for second time in less than two months

The words

Poll Council leader denies ‘undisclosed personal connection’ to £8m golf club

(L-R): Cllr Harry Clarke and Cllr Pablo Dimoglou are calling on Breckland to be more open and democratic. Pictured, Elizabeth House, in Dereham. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Video At last! Daniel Farke lifts Championship manager-of-the-month prize

Daniel Farke is the Championship manager-of-the-month Picture: Robbie Stephenson

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

‘It’s going to be chaotic’: Parents told they can no longer use car park next to primary school

Parents at Rollesby Primary School will no longer be able to use the car park. Picture: Nick Butcher

Councillor who questioned leader about alleged ‘connection’ to £8m golf club resigns from Conservative group

Cllr Pablo Dimoglou, right, has resigned from the Breckland Conservatives group. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Two kittens found dumped in wheelie bin

These two kittens were found dumped in this wheelie bin in Norwich. Picture RSPCA.

House fire caused by Christmas decorations leaves two people in hospital

Norfolk Fire Service are reminding people of the dangers of Christmas decorations after two residents were taken to hospital after a house fire in Watlington. Picture: Norfolk Fire & Rescue
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast