Derelict seaside hotel owners to be forced to sell property to council

Councillors are set to force the owners of derelict former seaside property the Shannocks Hotel to sell them the site. Photo: Mark Bullimore Archant Norfolk 2015

Councillors are set to take a "drastic measure" to force the owners of a derelict seaside hotel to sell them the property which has sat empty for over a decade.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sarah Butikofer, Liberal Democrat council leader on North Norfolk District Council. Photo: Sarah Butikofer Sarah Butikofer, Liberal Democrat council leader on North Norfolk District Council. Photo: Sarah Butikofer

The former Shannocks Hotel, in Sheringham, could be sold to the district council, after councillors agreed to make a compulsory purchase order (CPO) for the site.

At a meeting of North Norfolk District Council (NNDC)'s cabinet, held on Monday, November 4, council leader Sarah Bütikofer described the site as an "eyesore" and said Sheringham residents had dealt with the property sitting empty for a long period of time.

Richard Kershaw, cabinet member for economic development, told councillors: "We have been in conversations as to how to move this issue forward with the CPO on the property.

"We've had no response from the owners. Their plans have not been started so we are looking to resolve this as soon as we can."

He added: "It's not something we take lightly. We know it's a drastic measure to take."

READ MORE: Owners of prominent 'eyesore' in town could be forced to sell up

A report brought to the cabinet recommended councillors approve the CPO, and said while an option was to allow the owner to continue their own plans for development, there was a "risk that without pressure from the council, these will not be progressed at all."

You may also want to watch:

It outlined "consistent pressure over a number of years" and added: "Progress has been at a slow pace and the owner has repeatedly extended the promised project start dates. The council is very concerned the owner will not develop the Shannocks. A line needs to be drawn somewhere."

Council officers said the CPO process could take as long as 18 months to be completed.

Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Brown asked Emma Duncan, the council's head of legal services, when the CPO process was likely to take place.

Ms Duncan said the council regularly made CPOs, and added: "If there is an inquiry in respect of this - which the landlord is entitled to ask for - that's likely to need external legal support but we do have provision for that.

"The solicitor leading this feels it's appropriate to serve the notice within the next six weeks or so."

And Mrs Bütikofer added: "With regret I think it is time to move this to a close for all concerned.

"The residents of Sheringham have had this eyesore there for quite a long time."

Councillors unanimously approved the motion to issue a CPO for the Shannocks.

READ MORE: 'Everybody's fed-up with it' - what exactly is happening at this former hotel?