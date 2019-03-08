Overnight road closures for Norwich's Prince of Wales Road in £2.75m revamp

The next phase of a multi-million pound shake-up of part of Norwich city centre will mean a string of overnight road closures for Prince of Wales Road.

The £2.75m work in the area around Prince of Wales Road started in November and the fourth phase of the work is due to behin next week.

It will mean that, from Tuesday, August 27, Prince of Wales Road will be closed to motorised traffic overnight for four nights from 7pm to 6pm each night.

On Friday, August 27, there will be a suspension of parking between Agricultural Hall Plain to St Vedast Street, until Sunday, October 25, although some lay-bys will be open periodically to allow for deliveries.

And, from late next month, there will be resurfacing of Prince of Wales Road and St Vedast Street. That work will be carried out at night under phased road closures, which will be announced in due course.

The work will see the southern side footpath on Prince of Wales Road widened to incorporate a new cycle lane, upgrading of three pedestrian crossings and the movement of a bus stop to improve journey times and enable a layby to be filled in to make the footpath bigger.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's chair of the Transforming Cities joint committee, said: "Our programme of Transport for Norwich improvements to the Prince of Wales Road area are taking shape with work nearing completion around Eastbourne Place.

"The next phase of resurfacing means traffic flow changes that give direct access to and from Mountergate can be launched towards the end of September, helping to improve journey times in the area.

"We are also starting work on Prince of Wales Road itself to improve pedestrian and cycle connections between the railway station and city centre.

"This will lead on to improvements to London Street and Bank Plain that extend these benefits and have been funded through the first round of investment from central government's Transforming Cities Fund.

"We would like to thank everyone for their ongoing patience as work takes place. Those directly affected will receive additional information about any temporary access arrangements."