Seven nights of overnight closures on Prince of Wales Road to begin

One of Norwich's main roads will be completely closed overnight for seven nights as part of a £2.75m shake-up.

Work in the Prince of Wales Road area of Norwich started in November last year and this weekend will see the start of closures needed for resurfacing work.

Most recently, work has been done in Prince of Wales Road itself and in Eastbourne Place to bring improvements for pedestrians and cyclists.

But, starting at 5pm on Sunday, September 22, Prince of Wales Road, there will be seven nights when the road will be completely shut until 6am the next day.

However, there will be a break, as there will not be any night works between 5pm on Friday, September 27 and 6am on Monday, September 30.

The overnight closures will then resume until 6am on Monday, October 3.

The work is part of the Transport for Norwich scheme, which has already seen King Street closed to traffic and changes made in Cattle Market Street and Rose Lane.

Direct links are also being created between Mountergate and Prince of Wales Road.

Council officers said people who live in roads off Prince of Wales Road would be able to get access to their homes, with gatemen provided at several locations throughout the work.

Officers said they would be able to tell people the best way to get to their homes. Pedestrians would still be able to get through during all of the work.

The council said some of the work involved would be noisy. But they said the councils' contractor would make every effort to keep this to a minimum and the noisiest work would be completed by 11pm.

They said the resurfacing of the area had to be done at night-time because of the impact it would have had on traffic in the city had it been carried out during the day, when volumes of traffic are much higher.

More than £2.3m of the money for the scheme is coming from the first phase of the government's Transforming Cities Fund to continue improvements in the area.

There have also been contributions from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership's Local Growth Fund and £235,000 from local developer contributions.