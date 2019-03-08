Search

Overnight closures for Carrow Bridge as 'urgent' repairs get under way

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 September 2019

Carrow Bridge in Norwich Picture: Ian Clarke

Archant

A £20,000 project to provide "urgent repairs" to Carrow Bridge in Norwich are being carried out this weekend.

The works, which are the third set carried out on the bridge in little over a year, began on Friday evening and will continue throughout the weekend.

They will see "urgent repairs" carried out to the timber decking road surface, which were discovered by Norfolk County Council during routine inspections.

As a result, the bridge will be closed to traffic from 7pm the next two nights, but remain open during the day.

Should the repair works not be completed over this weekend, it will also see overnight closures next weekend - with a later closure of 10pm scheduled for Saturday, September 14 due to Norwich City's Premier League clash with champions Manchester City.

During the closures, which are between 7pm and 6am each day, pedestrian access will be maintained.

The bridge will be closed to traffic at the following times:

- Saturday, September 7 from 7pm until 6am Sunday, September 8

- Sunday, September 8 from 7pm until 6am Monday, September 9

If works are not completed it will also close:

- Friday, September 13 from 7pm until 6am Saturday, September 14

- Saturday, September 14 from 10pm until 8am Sunday, September 15

- Sunday, September 15 from 7pm until 6am Monday, September 16

