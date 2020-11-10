Search

Advanced search

Care home staff and residents test positive for Covid

PUBLISHED: 16:04 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 10 November 2020

Staff and residents at Shiels Court Care Home in Brundall have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Staff and residents at Shiels Court Care Home in Brundall have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A number of residents and staff have tested positive for Covid-19 at a Norfolk care home, with extra support given to manage the situation.

The outbreak has affected the 40-bed Shiels Court Care Home, at Braydeston Avenue in Brundall, which cares for people with dementia and mental illness.

Bosses at the care home are working with health and social care bosses to help to manage the cases. No details have been given as to how many staff or residents tested positive.

Kash Afsar, director of Amson Care Ltd, which runs the home, said: “We are working closely with Norfolk’s local outbreak management team and colleagues from Public Health England, Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group and Norfolk County Council’s adult social care following an outbreak at our home.

“A number of our staff and residents have tested positive for Covid-19 and we are actively managing the situation.

“We have been in regular contact with relatives to provide information and reassurance and are following the advice of the specialist teams in caring for our residents at this time.”

Diane Steiner, deputy director of public health in Norfolk, said: “Norfolk’s local outbreak management team and colleagues from Public Health England, Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group and the council’s adult social care work closely to support care home management teams to put appropriate measures and infection control in place to manage outbreaks.

“We are actively supporting this home where a number of staff and residents have tested positive.”

Norfolk County Council said as of last Friday, across 362 care homes in the county, 130 staff members and 63 residents had tested positive. They said they had 55 ‘open situations’ and 35 outbreaks in care settings, including care homes, assisted living and day centres.

Dr Louise Smith, director of public health in Norfolk, said the vast majority were of no more than two cases, but added: “We are currently working with two or three care homes that have had slightly larger numbers of cases.”

Latest Care Quality Commission figures, from Monday, October 26, up to Friday last week, showed two deaths of people with Covid-19 in care settings in the county in that period.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Craze to create a ‘David Beckham swimming pond’ takes off for Norfolk firm

A swimming pond. Pic: Richard Bloom/The Swimming Pond Company

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Doorman forced to quit after ‘colossal punch’ fractured eye socket

David Aslett's injuries after he was assaulted by Dean Read. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The areas with the most and least Covid cases in the second wave so far

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Staff and pupils isolating at two secondary schools

Jonathan Taylor, CEO of Sapientia Education Trust. Picture: Nick Dunmur

Marquee firm goes up for sale for £149,950

Party on Marquees is for sale. Pic: Rightmove

Ormiston academies confirm multiple coronavirus cases across nearly all year groups

Simon Gilbert-Barnham, principal at Ormiston Venture Academy, with pupils after winning a Silver Pearsons Teaching Award. The school is among those to have reported coronavirus cases Picture: Ormiston Academies Trust