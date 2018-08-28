Search

‘Nuisance and intimidation’ fears over village petrol station’s 24-hour booze bid

PUBLISHED: 14:07 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:03 29 January 2019

The Esso garage in Ormesby has applied for a 24 hour licence to sell alcohol Picture: Google Maps

The Esso garage in Ormesby has applied for a 24 hour licence to sell alcohol Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A village petrol station’s bid to sell alcohol to drinkers round the clock has sparked concerns it will fuel disorder.

Malthurst Petroleum in Yarmouth Road, Ormesby St Margaret, can only sell alcohol from 8am to 11pm Monday to Saturday with other restrictions on Sunday, Christmas Day and Good Friday.

Now it wants to hold a 24 hour licence - but objectors say it could lead to a spike in noise, speeding, and under-age drinking.

One person writing to the borough council said they strongly objected to the change which would do more harm in the rural community where there were already “ongoing issues.”

Youths and cars already congregated on the forecourt area late at night, the letter-writer stated, usually peaking in the summer months and triggering increased police patrols.

Lifting the restriction on the sale of alcohol would see an increase in anti-social behaviour “well into the night”, the objector said, adding that the garage would become a late-night draw for people looking for a drink.

Other objections spanned further upset for near neighbours already having to put up with pressure-washing, fuel deliveries, and the forecourt Tannoy system.

Also opposing the move was another villager who said the change would encourage under-age drinking.

The resident foresaw a worsening of the situation where people gathered in groups outside the garage “drinking and shouting and generally making a public nuisance and intimidating passers by.”

Adrian Peck, chairman of Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council, said members shared residents’ concerns.

He said members thought it was “inappropriate” for a petrol station in the middle of Ormesby to be selling alcohol throughout the night.

There were also concerns over what was meant by “refreshments” in the application and whether it referred to any kind of fast food offer.

The licensing sub-committee at Great Yarmouth Borough Council will discuss the application on Friday February 1, 11am.

