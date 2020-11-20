Search

Advanced search

‘Not required’ - Planners recommend refusing village homes bid

PUBLISHED: 08:38 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 20 November 2020

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A thumbs-up for a bid to build 33 houses on land belonging to a private house has become a thumbs-down - as planners says the homes are not required.

Part of a large garden in Ormesby St Margaret is up for sale with a price tag of £1,200,000. The land has planning permission for seven homes Picture: Jackson-StopsPart of a large garden in Ormesby St Margaret is up for sale with a price tag of £1,200,000. The land has planning permission for seven homes Picture: Jackson-Stops

The proposed scheme to develop the grounds of Beechcroft, on Station Road in Ormesby, will be discussed next Wednesday (November 25) at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s development control committee.

While the applicant already has approval for seven detached homes in his garden, planners say the latest proposal should be refused due to “out of date” methods for calculating housing need in the borough.

The figures are scheduled for reassessment next month.

Officers had originally recommended the plan get the green light - but at a meeting in September councillors deferred making a decision after warnings of “disruption, anxiety and stress” to residents.

Now planners are saying the recommendation has changed to reflect the emerging housing need situation in the borough.

A report prepared before the committee meeting states the “predicted housing land supply and objectively assessed need provides increasing weight against the proposal”.

It also says the applicant “considers it unfair that the recommendation has changed because the housing supply figures only become out of date next month”.

The development, if approved, would include 17 detached, 10 semi-detached and 6 affordable houses - but has faced objections.

Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council has raised concerns over access, highways issues, road safety and over-development.

Neighbours and residents have noted the “cumulative impact from other major new developments locally” and the “failure to properly consult all neighbours”.

The proposal was first discussed by councillors in September and deferred for greater clarity about drainage matters and mitigation of impact on protected species.

It was further deferred from a meeting on November 11 because public speaking had not been permitted, and because the recommendation had changed to reflect the housing need situation emergent it was considered that speaking should be permitted.

Last week plans to build 71 houses close to Willow Farm off Yarmouth Road in Ormesby were rejected by the borough council.

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Lack of discipline’: Leader hits out after town’s huge Covid surge

South Norfolk Council leader John Fuller. Picture: ROSE SAPEY

Motorcyclist killed in six-vehicle A17 crash is named

A sign beside the A17 at Terrington, where a motorcyclist in his 20s died after he was involved in a collision with other vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop

Jailed clerk who stole £120,000 from village charity ordered to pay it back

Emma Greeno. PIC: Norfolk Police

Mark Armstrong: There’s not always time to be nice on your run...

Mark Armstrong - loves to say hello... but not in an interval session. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Grandmother drowned at beach despite husband’s warning over wave danger

Robin Spruce, who died after a swimming accident at Overstand in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by the family/Lloyd Durham Funeral Services