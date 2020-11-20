‘Not required’ - Planners recommend refusing village homes bid

A homeowner is bidding for 33 houses behind Beechcroft in Station Road, Ormesby Picture: Google Maps Archant

A thumbs-up for a bid to build 33 houses on land belonging to a private house has become a thumbs-down - as planners says the homes are not required.

Part of a large garden in Ormesby St Margaret is up for sale with a price tag of £1,200,000. The land has planning permission for seven homes Picture: Jackson-Stops Part of a large garden in Ormesby St Margaret is up for sale with a price tag of £1,200,000. The land has planning permission for seven homes Picture: Jackson-Stops

The proposed scheme to develop the grounds of Beechcroft, on Station Road in Ormesby, will be discussed next Wednesday (November 25) at a meeting of Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s development control committee.

While the applicant already has approval for seven detached homes in his garden, planners say the latest proposal should be refused due to “out of date” methods for calculating housing need in the borough.

The figures are scheduled for reassessment next month.

Officers had originally recommended the plan get the green light - but at a meeting in September councillors deferred making a decision after warnings of “disruption, anxiety and stress” to residents.

Now planners are saying the recommendation has changed to reflect the emerging housing need situation in the borough.

A report prepared before the committee meeting states the “predicted housing land supply and objectively assessed need provides increasing weight against the proposal”.

It also says the applicant “considers it unfair that the recommendation has changed because the housing supply figures only become out of date next month”.

The development, if approved, would include 17 detached, 10 semi-detached and 6 affordable houses - but has faced objections.

Ormesby with Scratby Parish Council has raised concerns over access, highways issues, road safety and over-development.

Neighbours and residents have noted the “cumulative impact from other major new developments locally” and the “failure to properly consult all neighbours”.

The proposal was first discussed by councillors in September and deferred for greater clarity about drainage matters and mitigation of impact on protected species.

It was further deferred from a meeting on November 11 because public speaking had not been permitted, and because the recommendation had changed to reflect the housing need situation emergent it was considered that speaking should be permitted.

Last week plans to build 71 houses close to Willow Farm off Yarmouth Road in Ormesby were rejected by the borough council.

