Search

Advanced search

Country lane opened up to cyclists, horse riders and carriage drivers after legal challenge

04 January, 2019 - 13:39
The south end of Postle's Lane, Trunch. Picture: OPEN SPACES SOCIETY

The south end of Postle's Lane, Trunch. Picture: OPEN SPACES SOCIETY

Archant

‘Once a highway, always a highway’ goes an old legal maxim, but what happens when a pathway is wrongly recorded on council maps?

One campaigner took up the case of a country lane which Norfolk County Council had down as a ‘footpath’, but should have been listed as a ‘restricted byway’.

And after a positive result for Ian Witham, Open Spaces Society’s local correspondent in Norfolk, Postle’s Lane in Trunch, near North Walsham, has now been reclassified, meaning it can be freely used, not only by walkers as is the case for a footpath, but also by riders, cyclists and carriage drivers according to the rules for a restricted byway.

Mr Witham said: “The evidence unearthed since clearly shows that this is a byway, and it is high time that it was recorded as such.

“This upgrade will make a positive difference to horse riders in the village, as well as any cyclists and carriage drivers.

“There are a couple of other, similar upgrades that we are currently seeking elsewhere in the parish.”

Mr Witham produced evidence including a Trunch tithe map of 1839, an extract from the Finance Act 1910 map, the Ordnance Survey’s Object Name Book which referred to Postle’s Lane as a road, and various other old maps.

The landowner objected but a planning inspector backed Mr Witham’s findings.

To have a wrongly-recorded route re-classed it has to be proved that it has been a highway in the past and that it has not been closed or extinguished.

However, the government has ruled that from 2026 unrecorded rights will be extinguished for ever.

Mr Witham said: “It is important that routes such as these across the country get researched and claimed before the cut-off in 2026 which is getting ever closer.”

Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Open Spaces Society, said: “Ian has shown a fine example by researching the historic evidence and proving that this route has more rights than originally supposed.

“We are at risk of losing many rights unless we discover and apply for them to be added to the definitive maps before January 1, 2026 — less than seven years away.”

“The Open Spaces Society is working with the Ramblers, British Horse Society and other organisations to ensure such routes are identified.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

Most Read

Two people die after A13 crash

Two people have died after a car crash on the A13. Photo: Google Maps

Man stabbed in Harold Wood

Police were called to reports of man being stabbed in Gubbins Lane, Harold Wood at around 6pm on January 3. Photo: Google

Harold Hill suspicious package: Cashier given threatening note and told to hand over money

Police seal the road after a suspect package was found at Santander in Harold Hill.

Police close Harold Hill bank after suspicious package found

Police in Farnham Road.

Worst streets for vehicle crime in Havering revealed as police struggle to catch offenders

Whitelands Way in Romford, the borough's worst street for vehicle crime. Picture: Google Streetview

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We thought we were safe here’ - Staff relive terrifying moment a masked gunman stormed their restaurant

Royal Garden restaurant on Besthorpe Road, Attleborough. Picture: Bethany Wales

Norwich City v Portsmouth: Press Conference RECAP

Marco Stiepermann departed early on New Year's Day at Brentford with a quad problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man charged with attempted murder after Norwich shooting

Police searching a park off Adelaide Street, Norwich, after a shooting. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I never answer the door at night’ - neighbours call for security after man stabbed in communal flats

A man was stabbed in Goodman Square on Thursday evening. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists